Séance spéciale « Monic la mouche inside the Hellfest »

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-04 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-04 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-04

Séance spéciale proposée dans le cadre du festival Rock This Town.

En partenariat avec Mistral Palace et Rock This Town.

.

English :

Special screening as part of the Rock This Town festival.

In partnership with Mistral Palace and Rock This Town.

German :

Sondervorstellung, die im Rahmen des Festivals Rock This Town angeboten wird.

In Partnerschaft mit Mistral Palace und Rock This Town.

Italiano :

Proiezione speciale nell’ambito del festival Rock This Town.

In collaborazione con Mistral Palace e Rock This Town.

Espanol :

Proyección especial en el marco del festival Rock This Town.

En colaboración con el Palacio Mistral y Rock This Town.

