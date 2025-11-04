Séance spéciale « Monic la mouche inside the Hellfest » Cinéma Le Navire Valence
Séance spéciale « Monic la mouche inside the Hellfest » Cinéma Le Navire Valence mardi 4 novembre 2025.
Séance spéciale « Monic la mouche inside the Hellfest »
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-04 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-04 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-04
Séance spéciale proposée dans le cadre du festival Rock This Town.
En partenariat avec Mistral Palace et Rock This Town.
.
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr
English :
Special screening as part of the Rock This Town festival.
In partnership with Mistral Palace and Rock This Town.
German :
Sondervorstellung, die im Rahmen des Festivals Rock This Town angeboten wird.
In Partnerschaft mit Mistral Palace und Rock This Town.
Italiano :
Proiezione speciale nell’ambito del festival Rock This Town.
In collaborazione con Mistral Palace e Rock This Town.
Espanol :
Proyección especial en el marco del festival Rock This Town.
En colaboración con el Palacio Mistral y Rock This Town.
L’événement Séance spéciale « Monic la mouche inside the Hellfest » Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-09-26 par Valence Romans Tourisme