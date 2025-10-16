Séance spéciale « Put your soul on your hand and walk » Cinéma Le Navire Valence

Séance spéciale « Put your soul on your hand and walk » Cinéma Le Navire Valence jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

Séance spéciale « Put your soul on your hand and walk »

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Début : 2025-10-16 16:30:00

fin : 2025-10-16 16:30:00

2025-10-16

PUT YOUR SOUL ON YOUR HAND AND WALK de Sepideh Farsi France, Palestine, Iran 1h50 VOST Documentaire

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

English :

PUT YOUR SOUL ON YOUR HAND AND WALK by Sepideh Farsi France, Palestine, Iran 1h50 VOST Documentary

German :

PUT YOUR SOUL ON YOUR HAND AND WALK von Sepideh Farsi Frankreich, Palästina, Iran 1h50 VOST Dokumentarfilm

Italiano :

PUT YOUR SOUL ON YOUR HAND AND WALK di Sepideh Farsi Francia, Palestina, Iran 1h50 VOST Documentario

Espanol :

PON TU ALMA EN LA MANO Y CAMINA de Sepideh Farsi Francia, Palestina, Irán 1h50 VOST Documental

