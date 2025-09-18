Séances de bibliorelaxation Adultes Place du Marché Le Molay-Littry 18 septembre 2025 15:00

Calvados

Séances de bibliorelaxation Adultes Place du Marché Médiathèque intercommunale Renée Duval Le Molay-Littry Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-09-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-18 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-18

2025-11-13

2025-11-18

Alliant lecture à voix haute et jeux ludiques de relaxation, la bibliothérapeute emmène enfant et parent dans un voyage autour de l’imaginaire et de la détente. La bibliothérapeute utilise le livre comme un outil de soin et de bien-être.

Place du Marché Médiathèque intercommunale Renée Duval

Le Molay-Littry 14330 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 21 42 27 mediatheque.lemolaylittry@isigny-omaha-intercom.fr

English : Séances de bibliorelaxation Adultes

Combining reading aloud and playful relaxation games, the librarian takes child and parent on a journey of the imagination and relaxation. The librarian uses books as a tool for care and well-being.

German : Séances de bibliorelaxation Adultes

Die Bibliothekstherapeutin verbindet Vorlesen mit spielerischen Entspannungsspielen und nimmt Kinder und Eltern mit auf eine Reise rund um die Phantasie und Entspannung. Die Bibliothekstherapeutin nutzt das Buch als Mittel zur Pflege und zum Wohlbefinden.

Italiano :

Combinando la lettura ad alta voce con giochi di rilassamento, la bibliotecaria accompagna bambini e genitori in un viaggio dell’immaginazione e del relax. La bibliotecaria utilizza i libri come strumento di cura e benessere.

Espanol :

Combinando la lectura en voz alta con lúdicos juegos de relajación, la bibliotecaria lleva a niños y padres a un viaje de imaginación y relajación. La bibliotecaria utiliza los libros como herramienta de cuidado y bienestar.

