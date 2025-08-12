Séances de yoga de vacances Rue de la Grange Dîmière Yquelon

Séances de yoga de vacances Rue de la Grange Dîmière Yquelon mardi 12 août 2025.

Séances de yoga de vacances

Rue de la Grange Dîmière La Mairie porte 6 Yquelon Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-12 18:35:00

fin : 2025-08-12 19:35:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-12

Planning spécial vacances Hatha-flow, vinyasa, yin et yoga danse ! TOUS NIVEAUX.

SUMMER Body, c’est surtout soleil dans le cœur et dans la tête ou comment manifester un des pilier du Yoga « ANANDA »: La Joie.

JUILLET

Les mercredis à Yquelon 9, 16, 23, 30 juillet.

17h30-18h30 et 18h35-19h35.

AOUT :

Les mardis à Yquelon 5, 12, 26 aout.

17h30-18h30 et 18h35-19h35.

Sur réservation au moins 1 heure avant la séance si possible.

Rue de la Grange Dîmière La Mairie porte 6 Yquelon 50400 Manche Normandie +33 7 87 23 21 36 asolune@yahoo.com

English : Séances de yoga de vacances

Special vacation schedule Hatha-flow, vinyasa, yin and dance yoga! ALL LEVELS.

SUMMER Body is all about sunshine in the heart and mind, or how to manifest one of the pillars of yoga, « ANANDA »: Joy.

JULY :

Wednesdays in Yquelon July 9, 16, 23, 30.

5:30pm-6:30pm and 6:35-7:35pm.

AUGUST :

Tuesdays in Yquelon August 5, 12, 26.

5.30 pm 6.30 pm and 6.35 pm 7.35 pm.

By reservation at least 1 hour before the session if possible.

German :

Spezielle Ferienplanung Hatha-Flow, Vinyasa, Yin und Yoga-Tanz! ALLE NIVEAURE.

SUMMER Body ist vor allem Sonne im Herzen und im Kopf oder wie man eine der Säulen des Yoga, « ANANDA », manifestiert: Freude.

JULI :

Mittwochs in Yquelon 9., 16., 23. und 30. Juli.

17.30-18.30 Uhr und 18.35-19.35 Uhr.

AUGUST:

Dienstags in Yquelon 5, 12, 26 aout.

17.30-18.30 Uhr und 18.35-19.35 Uhr.

Mit Reservierung mindestens 1 Stunde vor der Sitzung, wenn möglich.

Italiano :

Programma speciale per le vacanze Hatha-flow, vinyasa, yin e danza yoga! TUTTI I LIVELLI.

SUMMER Body è tutto incentrato sul sole nel cuore e nella testa, ovvero su come manifestare uno dei pilastri dello yoga, « ANANDA »: Gioia.

LUGLIO :

Mercoledì a Yquelon 9, 16, 23, 30 luglio.

17.30-18.30 e 18.35-19.35.

AGOSTO :

Martedì a Yquelon 5, 12, 26 agosto.

17.30-18.30 e 18.35-19.35.

Su prenotazione, se possibile, almeno 1 ora prima della sessione.

Espanol :

¡Horario especial de vacaciones Hatha-flow, vinyasa, yin y dance yoga! TODOS LOS NIVELES.

SUMMER Body es todo sobre el sol en el corazón y en la cabeza, o cómo manifestar uno de los pilares del yoga, « ANANDA »: La alegría.

JULIO :

Miércoles en Yquelon 9, 16, 23, 30 de julio.

17.30-18.30 h y 18.35-19.35 h.

AGOSTO :

Martes en Yquelon 5, 12, 26 de agosto.

17.30-18.30 y 18.35-19.35 h.

Con reserva previa al menos 1 hora antes de la sesión si es posible.

