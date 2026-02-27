Tourcoing

SÉBASTIEN SUREL & TOMÁS GUBITSCH

2 rue Paul Doumer Tourcoing Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-05 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-05 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-05

_Dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival._

Tomás et Sébastien explorent le vaste territoire situé entre leurs deux univers musicaux populaire pour l’un, savant pour l’autre où se rejoignent des artistes aussi variés qu’Hændel, Carlos Gardel, J. S. Bach, Chaplin, Lennon & McCartney ou encore Django Reinhardt sans oublier leurs propres compositions.

**Pour réserver **

tourcoing-jazz-festival.com

03 20 76 98 76

_Dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival._

Tomás et Sébastien explorent le vaste territoire situé entre leurs deux univers musicaux populaire pour l’un, savant pour l’autre où se rejoignent des artistes aussi variés qu’Hændel, Carlos Gardel, J. S. Bach, Chaplin, Lennon & McCartney ou encore Django Reinhardt sans oublier leurs propres compositions.

**Pour réserver **

tourcoing-jazz-festival.com

03 20 76 98 76 .

2 rue Paul Doumer Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 20 76 98 76

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

as part of the Tourcoing Jazz Festival

Tomás and Sébastien explore the vast territory between their two musical universes popular for one, learned for the other where artists as varied as Handel, Carlos Gardel, J. S. Bach, Chaplin, Lennon & McCartney and Django Reinhardt come together, not to mention their own compositions.

**For bookings:**

tourcoing-jazz-festival.com

03 20 76 98 76

L’événement SÉBASTIEN SUREL & TOMÁS GUBITSCH Tourcoing a été mis à jour le 2026-02-27 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme