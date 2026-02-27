SÉBASTIEN SUREL & TOMÁS GUBITSCH Tourcoing
SÉBASTIEN SUREL & TOMÁS GUBITSCH Tourcoing mardi 5 mai 2026.
Tourcoing
SÉBASTIEN SUREL & TOMÁS GUBITSCH
2 rue Paul Doumer Tourcoing Nord
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-05 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-05
_Dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival._
Tomás et Sébastien explorent le vaste territoire situé entre leurs deux univers musicaux populaire pour l’un, savant pour l’autre où se rejoignent des artistes aussi variés qu’Hændel, Carlos Gardel, J. S. Bach, Chaplin, Lennon & McCartney ou encore Django Reinhardt sans oublier leurs propres compositions.
**Pour réserver **
tourcoing-jazz-festival.com
03 20 76 98 76
_Dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival._
Tomás et Sébastien explorent le vaste territoire situé entre leurs deux univers musicaux populaire pour l’un, savant pour l’autre où se rejoignent des artistes aussi variés qu’Hændel, Carlos Gardel, J. S. Bach, Chaplin, Lennon & McCartney ou encore Django Reinhardt sans oublier leurs propres compositions.
**Pour réserver **
tourcoing-jazz-festival.com
03 20 76 98 76 .
2 rue Paul Doumer Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 20 76 98 76
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
as part of the Tourcoing Jazz Festival
Tomás and Sébastien explore the vast territory between their two musical universes popular for one, learned for the other where artists as varied as Handel, Carlos Gardel, J. S. Bach, Chaplin, Lennon & McCartney and Django Reinhardt come together, not to mention their own compositions.
**For bookings:**
tourcoing-jazz-festival.com
03 20 76 98 76
L’événement SÉBASTIEN SUREL & TOMÁS GUBITSCH Tourcoing a été mis à jour le 2026-02-27 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme
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