Second Festival international de clowns Hirson

SECOND FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CLOWNS DE LA GRANDE THIÉRACHE INTEMPOREL

Né à Hirson pour célébrer l’héritage des grands noms du cirque, le Festival International de Clowns revient du 1er au 4 février. Entre Hirson, Anor et la Neuville-aux-Joutes, rires, poésie et émotions sont au rendez-vous avec des artistes venus de tous horizons. Clown blanc et Auguste s’y croisent, mêlant tradition, fantaisie et complicité. Petits et grands vivront, ainsi, un moment intemporel, drôle, touchant et inoubliable.

English :

SECOND FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CLOWNS DE LA GRANDE THIÉRACHE: TIMELESS

Born in Hirson to celebrate the legacy of the great names of the circus, the Festival International de Clowns returns from February 1 to 4. Between Hirson, Anor and La Neuville-aux-Joutes, laughter, poetry and emotion are the order of the day with artists from all horizons. Clown blanc and Auguste cross paths, blending tradition, fantasy and complicity. Young and old alike will experience a timeless, funny, touching and unforgettable moment.

German :

ZWEITES INTERNATIONALES CLOWNFESTIVAL DER GRANDE THIÉRACHE: ZEITLOS

Das Internationale Clownfestival, das in Hirson ins Leben gerufen wurde, um das Erbe der großen Namen des Zirkus zu feiern, kehrt vom 1. bis 4. Februar zurück. Zwischen Hirson, Anor und La Neuville-aux-Joutes sind Lachen, Poesie und Emotionen mit Künstlern aus aller Welt angesagt. Weißer Clown und Auguste begegnen sich hier, indem sie Tradition, Fantasie und Komplizenschaft vermischen. So erleben Groß und Klein einen zeitlosen, lustigen, berührenden und unvergesslichen Moment.

Italiano :

SECONDO FESTIVAL INTERNAZIONALE DEL CLOWN DELLA GRANDE THIÉRACHE: SENZA TEMPO

Nato a Hirson per celebrare l’eredità dei grandi nomi del circo, il Festival Internazionale del Clown torna dall’1 al 4 febbraio. Tra Hirson, Anor e La Neuville-aux-Joutes, risate, poesia ed emozione sono all’ordine del giorno con artisti provenienti da tutti gli orizzonti. Il Clown Bianco e Auguste si incrociano, unendo tradizione, fantasia e complicità. Grandi e piccini vivranno un’esperienza senza tempo, divertente, toccante e indimenticabile.

Espanol :

SEGUNDO FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE PAYASOS DE GRANDE THIÉRACHE: ATEMPORAL

Nacido en Hirson para celebrar el legado de los grandes nombres del circo, el Festival Internacional de Clown regresa del 1 al 4 de febrero. Entre Hirson, Anor y La Neuville-aux-Joutes, la risa, la poesía y la emoción están a la orden del día con artistas de todos los horizontes. Payaso Blanco y Auguste se cruzan, combinando tradición, fantasía y complicidad. Grandes y pequeños disfrutarán de una experiencia atemporal, divertida, conmovedora e inolvidable.

