Secrets d’artiste Place du marché Argentan

Secrets d’artiste

Place du marché Chapelle Saint-Nicolas Argentan Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-03 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 11:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-03 2025-12-10 2025-12-17

Dans le cadre du salon des artistes de la chapelle Saint-Nicolas, chacun est invité à s’inspirer d’un artiste exposant et à explorez sa technique à sa manière. Un atelier pour découvrir, expérimenter et créer ! De 6 à 11 ans.   .

Place du marché Chapelle Saint-Nicolas Argentan 61200 Orne Normandie +33 6 88 97 54 67 

