Secrets d’artiste Place du marché Argentan
Secrets d’artiste Place du marché Argentan mercredi 3 décembre 2025.
Secrets d’artiste
Place du marché Chapelle Saint-Nicolas Argentan Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-03 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-03 2025-12-10 2025-12-17
Dans le cadre du salon des artistes de la chapelle Saint-Nicolas, chacun est invité à s’inspirer d’un artiste exposant et à explorez sa technique à sa manière. Un atelier pour découvrir, expérimenter et créer ! De 6 à 11 ans. .
Place du marché Chapelle Saint-Nicolas Argentan 61200 Orne Normandie +33 6 88 97 54 67
English : Secrets d’artiste
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Secrets d’artiste Argentan a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Terres d’Argentan Intercom