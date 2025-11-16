Sélectif régional Canoë Kayak et Short Race Bassin artificiel Orthez
Sélectif régional Canoë Kayak et Short Race Bassin artificiel Orthez dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Bassin artificiel 33 chemin de Lartigue Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif :
Début : 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16
2025-11-16
7h30 10h00 Retrait des dossards.
9h00 12h15 Manche 3
12h15 13h30 Pause repas
13h30 16h00 Manche 4
14h00 17h00 Restitution des dossards à l’organisation, par club. .
Bassin artificiel 33 chemin de Lartigue Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 67 83 10 87
