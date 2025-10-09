Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents Crèche Saint-Astier
Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents Crèche Saint-Astier jeudi 9 octobre 2025.
Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-09
fin : 2025-10-09
Date(s) :
2025-10-09
Apéro Parents Parentalité et Mode de Garde par Aurore Jaujay.
18h-20h, crèche. Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Apéro Parents Parentalité et Mode de Garde par Aurore Jaujay.
18h-20h, crèche. Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73 .
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73
English : Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents
Apéro Parents: Parenthood and Childcare by Aurore Jaujay.
6-8pm, crèche. Open to all, registration required.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
German : Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents
Apéro Parents: Parentalité et Mode de Garde von Aurore Jaujay.
18.00-20.00 Uhr, Krippe. Offen für alle, Anmeldung erforderlich.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Italiano :
Apéro Parents: Genitorialità e cura dei bambini di Aurore Jaujay.
18.00-20.00, asilo nido. Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents
Apéro Parents: Paternidad y cuidado de los hijos , por Aurore Jaujay.
18.00 h 20.00 h, guardería. Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
L’événement Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord