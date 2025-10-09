Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents Crèche Saint-Astier

Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents

Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents Crèche Saint-Astier jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-09
fin : 2025-10-09

Date(s) :
2025-10-09

Apéro Parents Parentalité et Mode de Garde par Aurore Jaujay.

18h-20h, crèche. Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Apéro Parents Parentalité et Mode de Garde par Aurore Jaujay.

18h-20h, crèche. Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73   .

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73 

English : Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents

Apéro Parents: Parenthood and Childcare by Aurore Jaujay.

6-8pm, crèche. Open to all, registration required.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

German : Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents

Apéro Parents: Parentalité et Mode de Garde von Aurore Jaujay.

18.00-20.00 Uhr, Krippe. Offen für alle, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Italiano :

Apéro Parents: Genitorialità e cura dei bambini di Aurore Jaujay.

18.00-20.00, asilo nido. Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents

Apéro Parents: Paternidad y cuidado de los hijos , por Aurore Jaujay.

18.00 h 20.00 h, guardería. Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

L’événement Semaine de la Parentalité Apéro Parents Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord