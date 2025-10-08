Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier
Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne
Début : 2025-10-08
fin : 2025-10-08
2025-10-08
Atelier Massage Bébé par Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricienne.
10h-11h15, crèche (salle RPE). Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73
English : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé
Baby massage workshop by Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricist.
10am-11.15am, crèche (RPE room). Open to all, registration required.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
German : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé
Workshop Babymassage mit Aurélia Ferre, Psychomotorikerin.
10:00-11:15 Uhr, Krippe (RPE-Raum). Offen für alle, Anmeldung erforderlich.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Italiano :
Laboratorio di massaggio infantile a cura di Aurélia Ferrè, psicomotricista.
ore 10.00-11.15, asilo nido (sala RPE). Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé
Taller de masaje para bebés con Aurélia Ferre, psicomotricista.
10.00-11.15 h, guardería (sala RPE). Abierto a todos, previa inscripción.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
L’événement Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord