Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier

Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé

Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier mercredi 8 octobre 2025.

Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-08
fin : 2025-10-08

Date(s) :
2025-10-08

Atelier Massage Bébé par Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricienne.

10h-11h15, crèche (salle RPE). Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Atelier Massage Bébé par Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricienne.

10h-11h15, crèche (salle RPE). Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73   .

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73 

English : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé

Baby massage workshop by Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricist.

10am-11.15am, crèche (RPE room). Open to all, registration required.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

German : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé

Workshop Babymassage mit Aurélia Ferre, Psychomotorikerin.

10:00-11:15 Uhr, Krippe (RPE-Raum). Offen für alle, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Italiano :

Laboratorio di massaggio infantile a cura di Aurélia Ferrè, psicomotricista.

ore 10.00-11.15, asilo nido (sala RPE). Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé

Taller de masaje para bebés con Aurélia Ferre, psicomotricista.

10.00-11.15 h, guardería (sala RPE). Abierto a todos, previa inscripción.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

L’événement Semaine de la Parentalité atelier massage bébé Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord