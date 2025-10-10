Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier
Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-10
fin : 2025-10-10
Date(s) :
2025-10-10
Atelier Portage Bébé par Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricienne.
9h30-11h30, crèche (salle RPE). Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Atelier Portage Bébé par Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricienne.
9h30-11h30, crèche (salle RPE). Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73 .
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73
English : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé
Babywearing workshop by Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricist.
9:30-11:30 am, crèche (salle RPE). Open to all, registration required.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
German : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé
Workshop Babytragen von Aurélia Ferre, Psychomotorikerin.
9:30-11:30 Uhr, Krippe (RPE-Raum). Offen für alle, Anmeldung erforderlich.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Italiano :
Laboratorio di babywearing con Aurélia Ferre, psicomotricista.
9.30-11.30, asilo nido (sala RPE). Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé
Taller de porteo con Aurélia Ferre, psicomotricista.
9.30-11.30 h, guardería (sala RPE). Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria.
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
L’événement Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord