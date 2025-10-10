Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier

Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé Crèche Saint-Astier vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne

Début : 2025-10-10

fin : 2025-10-10

2025-10-10

Atelier Portage Bébé par Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricienne.

9h30-11h30, crèche (salle RPE). Ouvert à tous, sur inscription.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73

English : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé

Babywearing workshop by Aurélia Ferre, psychomotricist.

9:30-11:30 am, crèche (salle RPE). Open to all, registration required.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

German : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé

Workshop Babytragen von Aurélia Ferre, Psychomotorikerin.

9:30-11:30 Uhr, Krippe (RPE-Raum). Offen für alle, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Italiano :

Laboratorio di babywearing con Aurélia Ferre, psicomotricista.

9.30-11.30, asilo nido (sala RPE). Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier portage bébé

Taller de porteo con Aurélia Ferre, psicomotricista.

9.30-11.30 h, guardería (sala RPE). Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria.

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

