Semaine de la Parentalité atelier Crèche Saint-Astier

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2025-10-09 10:15:00

fin : 2025-10-09 10:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-09

Atelier Découverte sensorielle avec Aurélie

9h30-10h et 10h15-10h45, crèche (salle RPE)

Ouvert à tous, sur inscription

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73

English : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier

Sensory Discovery workshop with Aurélie

9:30am-10am and 10:15am-10:45am, crèche (salle RPE)

Open to all, registration required

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

German : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier

Workshop Sinnliche Entdeckungen mit Aurélie

9.30-10.00 Uhr und 10.15-10.45 Uhr, Krippe (RPE-Raum)

Offen für alle, mit Anmeldung

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Italiano :

Laboratorio Scoperta sensoriale con Aurélie

9.30-10.00 e 10.15-10.45, asilo nido (sala RPE)

Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier

Taller Descubrimiento sensorial con Aurélie

9h30-10h00 y 10h15-10h45, guardería (sala RPE)

Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria

Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73

