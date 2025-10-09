Semaine de la Parentalité atelier Crèche Saint-Astier
Semaine de la Parentalité atelier Crèche Saint-Astier jeudi 9 octobre 2025.
Semaine de la Parentalité atelier
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-09 10:15:00
fin : 2025-10-09 10:45:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-09
Atelier Découverte sensorielle avec Aurélie
9h30-10h et 10h15-10h45, crèche (salle RPE)
Ouvert à tous, sur inscription
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Atelier Découverte sensorielle avec Aurélie
9h30-10h et 10h15-10h45, crèche (salle RPE)
Ouvert à tous, sur inscription
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73 .
Crèche 9 rue Montaigne Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 74 91 73
English : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier
Sensory Discovery workshop with Aurélie
9:30am-10am and 10:15am-10:45am, crèche (salle RPE)
Open to all, registration required
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
German : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier
Workshop Sinnliche Entdeckungen mit Aurélie
9.30-10.00 Uhr und 10.15-10.45 Uhr, Krippe (RPE-Raum)
Offen für alle, mit Anmeldung
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Italiano :
Laboratorio Scoperta sensoriale con Aurélie
9.30-10.00 e 10.15-10.45, asilo nido (sala RPE)
Aperto a tutti, iscrizione obbligatoria
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
Espanol : Semaine de la Parentalité atelier
Taller Descubrimiento sensorial con Aurélie
9h30-10h00 y 10h15-10h45, guardería (sala RPE)
Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria
Relais Petite Enfance CCIVS 06 77 74 91 73
L’événement Semaine de la Parentalité atelier Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord