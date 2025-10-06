Semaine Klima CONFÉRENCE Parlons climat ! Place Atchoarenea Bidart
Place Atchoarenea Mairie de Bidart Bidart Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2025-10-06
Conférence, table ronde
Confronter les idées, partager des solutions concrètes et accélérer la transition écologique. Les bidartars s’engagent et ils en parlent.
Inscription Toki-Toki .
