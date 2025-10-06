Semaine Klima CONFÉRENCE Parlons climat ! Place Atchoarenea Bidart

Semaine Klima CONFÉRENCE Parlons climat ! Place Atchoarenea Bidart lundi 6 octobre 2025.

Place Atchoarenea Mairie de Bidart Bidart Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Conférence, table ronde

Confronter les idées, partager des solutions concrètes et accélérer la transition écologique. Les bidartars s’engagent et ils en parlent.

Inscription Toki-Toki   .

