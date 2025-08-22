Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque Fronton Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains
Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque Fronton Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains vendredi 22 août 2025.
Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque
Fronton Avenue de la Liberté Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains Landes
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-22
fin : 2025-08-22
Date(s) :
2025-08-22
Initiation pelote (main nue pala chistera)
Inscription sur helloasso, 3€
Initiation pelote (main nue pala chistera)
Inscription sur helloasso, 3€ .
Fronton Avenue de la Liberté Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque
Introduction to pelota (bare hand pala chistera)
Registration on helloasso, 3?
German : Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque
Einführung in Pelota (bloße Hand Pala Chistera)
Anmeldung auf helloasso, 3?
Italiano :
Introduzione alla pelota (mano nuda pala chistera)
Registrazione su helloasso, 3?
Espanol : Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque
Introducción a la pelota (mano desnuda pala chistera)
Registro en helloasso, 3?
L’événement Semaine Landaise / Initiation à la pelote basque Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par OTI LAS