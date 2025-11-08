SEMAINE MORTELLE #1 Nouveau Studio Théâtre Nantes

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2025-11-08 17:00 – 19:00

VEILLÉE MORTELLE VEN. 07 NOVEMBRE ; 20h/minuit – 12€Proposée par Maryne Lanaro du Collectif Grand Dehors[Art et rituel ; Ouvert à toustes] MÉMOIRES VIVES ATELIER CÉRAMIQUE CRÉATION MÉMORIELLE SAM. 08 NOVEMBRE ; 10h/13h – 40€Proposé par V.Jourdain ; Atelier LAC / le lac à l’épaule[Tout public – À partir de 14 ans] TABLE RONDE MORTELLE : Du funéraire au spectaculaire, quelle place pour la mort dans nos espaces collectifs ? SAM. 08 NOVEMBRE ; 17h/19h – Prix Libre?Proposée par Maryne Lanaro du Collectif Grand Dehors CABARET PLAISIR BURLESQUE SAM. 08 NOVEMBRE ; 20H00 – 12€?Structure Trouble & Les dandys production[Cabaret-Strip-tease burlesque-Drag King-Lypsinc-Performance-Clown – À partir de 18ans] +INFOS ET RÉSA ICI

Nouveau Studio Théâtre Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000

