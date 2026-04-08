SEMAINE PORTUGAISE ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS Saint-Lys
SEMAINE PORTUGAISE ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS Saint-Lys mardi 5 mai 2026.
Saint-Lys
SEMAINE PORTUGAISE
ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS 7 Avenue François Mitterrand Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-05
fin : 2026-05-13
Date(s) :
2026-05-05
La ville de Saint-Lys célèbre son jumelage avec la ville de Maceira au Portugal.
Profitez d’une semaine d’animations portugaises sur le thème du partage et de l’amitié Exposition sur l’Europe, atelier BD, conte trilingue, atelier manuel, etc. .
ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS 7 Avenue François Mitterrand Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie evenements@saint-lys.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The town of Saint-Lys celebrates its twinning with the town of Maceira in Portugal.
L’événement SEMAINE PORTUGAISE Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Lys (Haute-Garonne)
- NUIT DES MUSÉES L’ESCALYS Saint-Lys 24 mai 2026
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE L’ESCALYS Saint-Lys 21 juin 2026
- ANIMATIONS PARTIR EN LIVRE MÉDIATHÈQUE Saint-Lys 22 juin 2026
- RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys 24 juin 2026
- SPECTACLE A LA PAGE, UNE ÉPOPÉE LIBRESQUE PARTIR EN LIVRE MÉDIATHÈQUE Saint-Lys 27 juin 2026