SEMAINE PORTUGAISE ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS Saint-Lys

Saint-Lys

SEMAINE PORTUGAISE

ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS 7 Avenue François Mitterrand Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-05

fin : 2026-05-13

Date(s) :

2026-05-05

La ville de Saint-Lys célèbre son jumelage avec la ville de Maceira au Portugal.

Profitez d’une semaine d’animations portugaises sur le thème du partage et de l’amitié Exposition sur l’Europe, atelier BD, conte trilingue, atelier manuel, etc. .

ESPACE GRAVETTE L’ESCALYS 7 Avenue François Mitterrand Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie evenements@saint-lys.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The town of Saint-Lys celebrates its twinning with the town of Maceira in Portugal.

L’événement SEMAINE PORTUGAISE Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE