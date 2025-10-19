Semi-Marathon de Portivechju 2025 Porto-Vecchio

Semi-Marathon de Portivechju 2025 Porto-Vecchio dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Semi-Marathon de Portivechju 2025

port de commerce Porto-Vecchio Corse-du-Sud

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-19

Après le succès grandissant des précédentes éditions, la quatrième édition du semi-marathon de Portivechju organisée par l’ASPV Athlétisme et la Ville, se déroulera le 19 octobre 2025 pour le plus grand plaisir des amoureux du macadam.

port de commerce Porto-Vecchio 20137 Corse-du-Sud Corse +33 6 16 90 09 09 n.filippi@orange.fr

English :

Following the growing success of previous editions, the fourth edition of the Portivechju half-marathon, organized by ASPV Athlétisme and the town, will take place on October 19, 2025 to the delight of tarmac lovers.

German :

Nach dem wachsenden Erfolg der vorherigen Ausgaben wird der vierte Portivechju-Halbmarathon, der von der ASPV Athlétisme und der Stadt organisiert wird, am 19. Oktober 2025 zur Freude aller Liebhaber des Makadams stattfinden.

Italiano :

Dopo il crescente successo delle edizioni precedenti, la quarta edizione della mezza maratona di Portivechju, organizzata dall’ASPV Athlétisme e dalla città, si svolgerà il 19 ottobre 2025 per la gioia degli amanti dell’asfalto.

Espanol :

Tras el éxito creciente de las ediciones anteriores, la cuarta edición de la media maratón de Portivechju, organizada por la ASPV Athlétisme y la ciudad, tendrá lugar el 19 de octubre de 2025 para deleite de los amantes del asfalto.

