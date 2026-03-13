Semi-Marathon DeVenir

Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 08:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18 2026-04-19

4e Semi-Marathon DeVenir à Rochefort. 4300 coureurs sont attendus entre la Corderie Royale et la Charente. Courses enfants, 10km et semi-marathon solidaire au profit de la MECS des Gonds. Un événement populaire alliant sport, patrimoine et cœur.

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Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 85 47 49 semimarathonairbusatlantic@gmail.com

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English : DeVenir Half Marathon

4th DeVenir Half Marathon in Rochefort. 4,300 runners are expected between the Corderie Royale and the Charente. Children’s races, 10km and charity half marathon in aid of the MECS des Gonds. A popular event combining sport, heritage and heart.

L’événement Semi-Marathon DeVenir Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan