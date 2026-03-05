[Seminaire CREM] Présentation de Olivia BERTELLI, Dauphine PSL Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes Jeudi 12 mars, 12h15 Ille-et-Vilaine

Salle : B01 – 397

Female genital mutilation bans: natural experiments from 19 countries

**Abstract:**

This study examines the effectiveness of anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) laws in reducing the prevalence of FGM across 19 countries. We compile a new database on national anti-FGM legislation detailing the specific provisions. Using all available DHS and MICS data, we compare girls at risk of FGM before and after the law within the same region and same ethnic group using a staggered difference-in-differences approach. Our main results show that anti-FGM laws significantly reduce FGM rates by an average of 5 percentage points. The effect is three times larger for girls born after the law’s enactment, and twice as large in countries with a stronger rule of law. The magnitude of the impact increases with the pre-ban prevalence of FGM, but we observe the largest relative reductions in areas where FGM concerned about 30% of the female population before the reform.Further results reveal welfare enhancing implications of stopping FGM in terms of increased schooling and delayed marital age. This work provides a novel contribution on the capacity of laws to effectively influence behaviors, offering important insights for the design of policies aimed at eliminating harmful practices and promoting gender equality.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-03-12T12:15:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-12T13:45:00.000+01:00

1

seminaire-sciences-eco@univ-rennes.fr

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35064 Ille-et-Vilaine



Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

