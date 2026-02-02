[Seminaire CREM] Présentation de Pol Consentino, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes Jeudi 19 février, 12h15 Ille-et-Vilaine

Salle de Robien

Trade, Commuting, and City Structure

**Abstract:**

This paper studies how urban transport infrastructure affects city structure when it reduces not only commuting costs but also trade costs within cities. I exploit the construction of the Petite Ceinture railroad in nineteenth-century Paris, a circular system designed for freight and passengers, and combine newly digitized data on Parisian neighborhoods from 1801 to 1906. I provide reduced-form evidence and show that this railroad significantly influenced the spatial distribution of firms and residents during this period. I develop and calibrate a quantitative urban model with tradable goods and non-tradable services to estimate the impact of the PC railroad on the spatial equilibrium. I find that shutting down this circular railroad decreases the total population, rateable values, and the consumption of tradables in Paris, respectively by 13.6%, 14.0% and 15.0%, and creates a reallocation of workers and residents towards the city center.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-02-19T12:15:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-02-19T13:30:00.000+01:00

