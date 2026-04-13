Séminaire européen doctoral et post-doctoral EDUC : Nouveaux défis de l’éthique dans la recherche, Universitat Jaume I, Castelló de la Plana / Castellón de la Plana

Séminaire européen doctoral et post-doctoral EDUC : Nouveaux défis de l’éthique dans la recherche 25 – 29 mai Universitat Jaume I

Candidature

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-25T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-25T13:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-29T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-29T14:00:00+02:00

ENGLISH BELOW

Envie de prendre du recul et de réfléchir à vos pratiques de recherche ? De mieux comprendre les nouveaux défis éthiques liés à l’intelligence artificielle, à la science ouverte et à la transparence des données, ainsi qu’à l’intégrité scientifique dans les publications ? Vous êtes motivé pour vivre une expérience internationale enrichissante avec d’autres jeunes chercheurs européens ?

Le séminaire européen “New Ethical Challenges in Research” vous propose un évènement académique européen immersif de 5 jours en Espagne, à l’Université Jaume I.

Où ? En Espagne, sur le campus de l’Universitat Jaume I, à Castellón de la Plana

En Espagne, sur le campus de l’Universitat Jaume I, à Castellón de la Plana Quand ? Du 25 au 29 mai 2026

Du 25 au 29 mai 2026 Pour qui ? Doctorants, post-doctorants, et jeunes chercheurs des universités de l’alliance EDUC. Toutes les disciplines sont les bienvenues.

Pourquoi participer ?

Parce que l’éthique de la recherche n’est plus une option, c’est une compétence clé.

Pendant cinq jours, vous explorerez les grands défis contemporains de la recherche :

Intégrité scientifique à l’ère de la compétition académique

Usage responsable de l’intelligence artificielle

Identifier et éviter les revues scientifiques non fiables

Open science et transparence des données

Respect des contributions et pratiques collaboratives éthiques

Conception de projets fiables et responsables

Un séminaire EDUC, c’est aussi :

Des conférences inspirantes avec des spécialistes internationaux

Des ateliers pratiques en petits groupes

Une table ronde favorisant le dialogue interculturel

Des temps de networking et d’échanges informels

Une expérience collective et immersive sur un campus européen

Format

Environ 35 heures de formation

100 % en présentiel

Aucun examen final

Apprentissage interactif et collaboratif

Mobilité financée

Les participants sélectionnés recevront une bourse individuelle de mobilité pour faciliter leur participation.

L’organisation est accompagnée par l’équipe EDUC de l’Université de Rennes.

Conditions

Être inscrit(e) en doctorat ou post-doctorat à l’Université de Rennes

Niveau d’anglais minimum B2

Présence obligatoire sur l’ensemble des 5 jours (délivrance d’un certificat de participation)

Autorisation écrite de votre directeur de thèse

Comment candidater ?

Candidatez en répondant à ce questionnaire jusqu’au 22 mars 2026.

Contact

Pour toute question, n’hésitez pas à contacter educ@univ-rennes.fr

Profitez de cette occasion unique de renforcer vos compétences, développer votre réseau européen et vivre une expérience académique en Espagne.

Are you ready to step back and reflect on your research practices?

Do you want to deepen your understanding of emerging ethical challenges in artificial intelligence, open science and data transparency, and the integrity of scientific publishing? Would you like to experience an enriching international programme alongside fellow early-career researchers from across Europe?

The European seminar “New Ethical Challenges in Research” offers a 5-day immersive academic event in Spain at Universitat Jaume I.

Where? In Spain, on the campus of Universitat Jaume I, in Castellón de la Plana

In Spain, on the campus of Universitat Jaume I, in Castellón de la Plana When? From 25 to 29 May 2026

From 25 to 29 May 2026 Who is it for? Doctoral candidates, postdoctoral researchers, and early-career researchers from EDUC Alliance universities. All research disciplines are welcome.

Why participate?

Research ethics is now a fundamental professional skill, essential for every researcher.

Over five intensive days, this seminar will guide you through the most pressing issues facing the research community today:

Upholding scientific integrity in an era of academic competition

The responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Recognising and avoiding unreliable or predatory scientific journals

Embracing Open Science and ensuring transparency of data

Ensuring fair recognition of contributions and fostering ethical collaboration

Designing research projects that are both robust and responsible

What does the EDUC Seminar offer?

Inspiring lectures from leading international experts

Practical, hands-on workshops in small groups

An EDUC partners roundtable to encourage intercultural dialogue

Ample opportunities for networking and informal discussion

A vibrant, collective experience at the heart of the EDUC Alliance

Format

Around 35 hours of training

100% in-person participation

No final assessment

An interactive, collaborative learning approach

Funded mobility

Selected participants will receive an individual mobility grant to support their participation.

The organisation is supported by the EDUC team at the University of Rennes.

Requirements

Be enrolled as a doctoral candidate, researcher engaged in postdoctoral research and pursuing further qualifications as an early-career researcher at the University of Rennes.

Minimum English level: B2.

Mandatory attendance for the full 5 days.

Written approval from your PhD supervisor, if you are a doctoral candidate.

How to apply?

Apply by completing the online questionnaire before 22 March 2026.

Contact

For any questions, please contact: educ@univ-rennes.fr

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to strengthen your skills, expand your European network, and experience an inspiring academic doctoral and post-doctoral seminar in Spain.

Universitat Jaume I Av. de Vicent Sos Baynat Castelló de la Plana / Castellón de la Plana 12071 Communauté Valencienne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/sBG1Qs0wZX »}] [{« link »: « https://courses.educalliance.eu/course/703 »}, {« link »: « https://www.univ-rennes.fr/sites/www.univ-rennes.fr/files/medias/files/EDUC%20RETREAT%20UJI_Programme.pdf »}, {« link »: « https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/sBG1Qs0wZX »}, {« link »: « mailto:educ@univ-rennes.fr »}]

5 jours en Espagne pour renforcer votre intégrité scientifique, votre éthique de la recherche et élargir votre réseau européen seminar recherche