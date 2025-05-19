Senlis à Chantilly Senlis Oise, 7 juin 2025, Senlis.
Senlis à Chantilly En VTC
Senlis à Chantilly Rue Saint-Hilaire 60300 Senlis Oise Hauts-de-France
Durée : Distance : 11000.0 Tarif :
Sur ce très beau parcours vous découvrirez l’Oise des bâtisseurs.
En chemin vous pourrez visiter la ville royale de Senlis et son enceinte gallo-romaine mais également la ville princière de Chantilly avec son célèbre château, son parc et ses Grands Ecuries.
English : Senlis à Chantilly
On this beautiful route, you’ll discover the Oise of the builders.
Along the way, you can visit the royal town of Senlis and its Gallo-Roman walls, as well as the princely town of Chantilly with its famous château, park and Grands Ecuries.
Deutsch : Senlis à Chantilly
Auf dieser sehr schönen Strecke werden Sie die Oise der Baumeister entdecken.
Unterwegs können Sie die königliche Stadt Senlis mit ihrer gallo-römischen Stadtmauer besichtigen, aber auch die fürstliche Stadt Chantilly mit ihrem berühmten Schloss, ihrem Park und ihren Grands Ecuries.
Italiano :
Su questo splendido percorso, scoprirete l’Oise dei costruttori.
Lungo il percorso, potrete visitare la città reale di Senlis e le sue mura gallo-romane, nonché la città principesca di Chantilly con il suo famoso castello, il parco e le Grands Ecuries.
Español : Senlis à Chantilly
En esta hermosa ruta, descubrirá el Oise de los constructores.
Por el camino, podrá visitar la ciudad real de Senlis y sus murallas galo-romanas, así como la ciudad principesca de Chantilly, con su famoso castillo, su parque y sus Grands Ecuries.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-16 par SIM Hauts-de-France