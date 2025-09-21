Septembre en or Lunéville

Septembre en or Lunéville dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Septembre en or

forêt de Mondon Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 10:35:00

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Pour la 2ème année consécutive, la Ville organise en partenariat avec le club des sports Canins Lunévillois, la manifestation SEPTEMBRE EN OR. Un événement en faveur de la lutte contre le cancer des enfants, puisque les fonds récoltés sont reversés à l’association “Les parents d’Hugo”. Plusieurs options pour participer à cette bonne action marche, course, canicross et canitrail, sur des parcours de 5 ou 10 km en forêt de Mondon.

Tarif 5€ minimum

INSCRIPTIONS sur www.lesparentsdhugo.fr, au service des Sports, ou le jour J à partir de 9h. Renseignements au 03 83 76 23 04.Tout public

.

forêt de Mondon Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 76 23 04

English :

For the 2nd year running, the Town of Lunévillois, in partnership with the Club des Sports Canins Lunévillois, is organizing the SEPTEMBRE EN OR event. The event is in aid of the fight against childhood cancer, with all proceeds going to the association ?Les parents d?Hugo? There are several options for taking part in this good deed: walking, running, canicross and canitrail, on 5 or 10 km routes in the Mondon forest.

Price: 5? minimum

REGISTRATION: on www.lesparentsdhugo.fr, at the Sports Department, or on the day of the event from 9am. Information: 03 83 76 23 04.

German :

Zum zweiten Mal in Folge organisiert die Stadt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Club des Sports Canins Lunévillois die Veranstaltung SEPTEMBRE EN OR (September in Gold). Die Veranstaltung ist ein Beitrag zum Kampf gegen Kinderkrebs, da die gesammelten Gelder an den Verein Les parents d’Hugo » gespendet werden. Es gibt mehrere Möglichkeiten, an dieser guten Tat teilzunehmen: Wandern, Laufen, Canicross und Canitrail, auf Strecken von 5 oder 10 km im Wald von Mondon.

Preis: mindestens 5?

ANMELDUNGEN: auf www.lesparentsdhugo.fr, beim Sportamt oder am Tag selbst ab 9 Uhr. Informationen unter 03 83 76 23 04.

Italiano :

Per il 2° anno consecutivo, la città organizza la manifestazione SEPTEMBRE EN OR in collaborazione con il Club des Sports Canins Lunévillois. L’evento è a favore della lotta contro il cancro infantile e il ricavato sarà devoluto all’associazione « Les parents d’Hugo ». Ci sono diverse opzioni per partecipare a questa buona azione: camminare, correre, canicross e canitrail, su percorsi di 5 o 10 km nella foresta di Mondon.

Costo: minimo 5 euro

ISCRIZIONI: all’indirizzo www.lesparentsdhugo.fr, presso il Dipartimento dello Sport, o il giorno stesso a partire dalle 9.00. Informazioni: 03 83 76 23 04.

Espanol :

Por segundo año consecutivo, la ciudad organiza el evento SEPTEMBRE EN OR en colaboración con el Club des Sports Canins Lunévillois. El evento se organiza en beneficio de la lucha contra el cáncer infantil y todos los beneficios se destinarán a la asociación « Les parents d’Hugo ». Hay varias opciones para participar en esta buena acción: caminar, correr, canicross y canitrail, en recorridos de 5 o 10 km en el bosque de Mondon.

Coste: 5 euros mínimo

INSCRIPCIÓN: en www.lesparentsdhugo.fr, en el Departamento de Deportes, o el mismo día a partir de las 9h. Información: 03 83 76 23 04.

L’événement Septembre en or Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-31 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS