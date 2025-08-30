Seuillet Fête le Cochon Place Bridou Seuillet

Seuillet Fête le Cochon Place Bridou Seuillet samedi 30 août 2025.

Seuillet Fête le Cochon

Place Bridou Place Bridou et centre bourg Seuillet Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-08-30

Marché de producteur et artisans, bandas, balades en calèche exposition
repas jambon à la broche
Place Bridou Place Bridou et centre bourg Seuillet 03260 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   mairie.seuillet@wanadoo.fr

English :

Farmers’ and craftsmen’s market, bandas, horse-drawn carriage rides, exhibition
spit-roasted ham meal

German :

Markt mit Erzeugern und Handwerkern, Bandas, Kutschfahrten Ausstellung
essen Schinken am Spieß

Italiano :

Mercato contadino e dell’artigianato, bandas, gite in carrozza, mostra
pasto a base di prosciutto allo spiedo

Espanol :

Mercado agrícola y artesanal, bandas, paseos en coche de caballos, exposición
comida de jamón al espeto

