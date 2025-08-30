Seuillet Fête le Cochon Place Bridou Seuillet
Seuillet Fête le Cochon Place Bridou Seuillet samedi 30 août 2025.
Seuillet Fête le Cochon
Place Bridou Place Bridou et centre bourg Seuillet Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-30
Marché de producteur et artisans, bandas, balades en calèche exposition
repas jambon à la broche
.
Place Bridou Place Bridou et centre bourg Seuillet 03260 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes mairie.seuillet@wanadoo.fr
English :
Farmers’ and craftsmen’s market, bandas, horse-drawn carriage rides, exhibition
spit-roasted ham meal
German :
Markt mit Erzeugern und Handwerkern, Bandas, Kutschfahrten Ausstellung
essen Schinken am Spieß
Italiano :
Mercato contadino e dell’artigianato, bandas, gite in carrozza, mostra
pasto a base di prosciutto allo spiedo
Espanol :
Mercado agrícola y artesanal, bandas, paseos en coche de caballos, exposición
comida de jamón al espeto
L’événement Seuillet Fête le Cochon Seuillet a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par Vichy Destinations