Seven Eyed Crow + My Own Private Alaska Sortie 13 – salle de concert Pessac

Seven Eyed Crow + My Own Private Alaska Vendredi 19 septembre, 21h00 Sortie 13 – salle de concert Gironde

Prévente : 14€ / Sur place : 16€

Début : 2025-09-19T21:00:00 – 2025-09-19T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-09-19T21:00:00 – 2025-09-19T23:59:00

SEVEN EYED CROW + MY OWN PRIVATE ALASKA

19.09.2025

Rendez-vous vendredi 19 septembre pour une soirée explosive avec : Seven Eyed Crow + My Own Private Alaska

Seven Eyed Crow

Métal progressif

Seven Eyed Crow est un groupe de rock métal progressif français fondé en 2015 à Bordeaux dans la bouillonnante scène rock locale. Après un EP : « Dark Ways to the Sun » (2015) et un album : « Organized Chaos » (2018), et avec de bons retours des critiques, le groupe accueille un nouveau bassiste, Yoann Roy, accompagné d’une solide expérience de Nihil à Silverama, pour apporter une nouvelle touche au processus de composition.

Deux ans plus tard, sort un nouvel EP, explorant une profondeur mélodique et des structures asymétriques, et suivant le chemin de groupes tels que Karnivool, Agent Fresco ou Leprous.

(Re)découvrir : Seven Eyed Crow – Lizard Brain, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV9TcmHbrzs

My Own Private Alaska

Métal, Rock

Fort de son succès aux éditions 2022 du HellFest, du Motocultor Festival, et de l’ArcTangent en Angleterre, MY OWN PRIVATE ALASKA revient avec un deuxième album (singles : 2023 / full album : mars 2024).

Plusieurs années après l’incroyable expérience « Amen » produit par Ross Robinson (USA), les français sont poussés par une dynamique nouvelle, positive et créatrice. Le trio est maintenant un quatuor avec l’ajout d’une claviériste au synthé-bass ainsi que d’un nouveau batteur.

Le résultat artistique est à la hauteur des attentes suscitées par le parcours atypique de cette formation qui casse les codes depuis sa création (musicien.ne.s assis, un piano, une voix, une batterie, pas de guitares, dresscode blanc…).

Viscéralement ancrée dans la culture des musiques extrêmes, au travers d’une interprétation toujours sincère et entière, la musique de MOPA se révèle aujourd’hui plus que jamais ouverte et moderne, dans cet équilibre entre organique et électronique, entre des mélodies sensibles et une puissance décuplée, entre l’introspection et le don de soi.

(Re)découvrir : My Own Private Alaska – Ka Ora, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10BlbmdGCFE

Sortie 13 – salle de concert 10 Rue Walter Scott Pessac 33600 France Alouette Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine 09.84.26.01.42 https://www.sortie-13.com/ https://www.facebook.com/sortie13pessac/

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV9TcmHbrzs »}, {« data »: {« author »: « My Own Private Alaska », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New album ALL THE LIGHTS ON available on all streaming platforms :nhttps://ffm.to/allthelightsonnTour dates : n04/10 Toulouse with @Kwoon : https://altigone.fr/events/mopa/n17/10 Paris with @Wearelostinkiev : https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/myownprivatealaskannnOfficial Website:nhttps://myownprivatealaska.frnInstagram: / mopaofficial nTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myownprivatea…nFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/myownprivatealaska/nnMy Own Private Alaska is:nMatthieu Miegeville: VocalsnTristan Mocquet: PianonLaure Muller-Feuga: Synthbass and effectsnJordi Pujol: Drums nnLyrics by Matthieu Miegeville nMusic by My Own Private Alaska nnVideo directed by Laure Muller-FeuganImages by Angel FonsecanDrone operators : Julien B. and Laurent G.nnLyrics : nnI saw the picturesnThey called realitynThey were in black in white and suddenly blew up on menThe colors turned upnI dont know whynBut I know one thing : nobody wants to diennI saw the snownIt wasn’t for their sakenThey were happy to fight, they weren’t any mistakesnIt’s crowd psychologynIt helps up to be blindnIt allows us to kill without a guilty mindnnThe war of yesterdaynThe defect in the structurenWe are the sheep today, we’re lost for the futurenWe cannot die againnWe want another daynBeat as loud as you cannKia ritennLight / Ka matenLight / Ka matenLightnKa ora nKa oranLight / Ka matenLight / Ka matenLightnFor the four of usnFor the four of usnnRemembernBad was not written on their foreheadsnGood was not written on their foreheadsnThey had a choice to makenA bet on historynToday if there’s a fightnThere’ll be no refereennI don’t see any words on your facenI don’t want any flag for this racenI don’t know why we should have to die againnBeat as loud as you cannKia ritennLight / Ka matenLight / Ka matenLightnKa oranKa oranLight / Ka matenLight / Ka matenLightnFor the four of usnFor the four of usnnWho the fuck was innocent ?nHim and her, and you’re the same nnThe leg was blue, the blood was blacknThe cold waternIt could’ve been you, he could’ve been backnThat bridge/RemembernWho the fuck is innocent ?nDig deepernHim and her, and you’re the samenTambov/RemembernnWe cannot die againnWe can’tnWe can’tnKa matennLight / Ka matenLight / Ka matenLightnKa oranKa oranLight / Ka matenLight / Ka matenLightnFor the four of usnFor the four of usnnnWe’re not lostnWe’re not lost nnLightnLightnnKa matenKa mate », « type »: « video », « title »: « My Own Private Alaska – Ka Ora (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/10BlbmdGCFE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10BlbmdGCFE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsNfXAFZZCDh7h-mW273i7w », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Sortie 13 – salle de concert est une salle de concert et galerie d'exposition située à Pessac. Retrouvez toute l'année 80 concerts, 5 expositions (gratuites), des cours de chant et de guitare ! En voiture : à 500 m de la rocade : sortie N°13, Pessac Alouette

En tram : Arrêt France Alouette, Ligne B

Parking Gratuit

