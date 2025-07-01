Sexist behaviour and aggression in everyday life: how can we do better in our professional environment ? – Campus de Beaulieu – ISCR – Bat. 10 B – Amphi Grandjean Rennes 1 juillet 2025

Thematic afternoon organized by the IPR and ISCR Parity-Equality working groups

[IPR](https://ipr.univ-rennes.fr/) and [ISCR](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/) **Parity- Equality Working Groups** invites you to take part in a theatrical debate _(in French)_ on the themes of gender equality and sexual and sexist violence in our research laboratories, which are still all too present in our professional environment _(see, for example, recent surveys_ [_here_](https://observatoire-vss.com/enquete-doctorat-2024) _and_ [_here_](https://10ca8303-b3dc-4a91-9dcc-2d2b91792b47.usrfiles.com/ugd/10ca83_e6a1ef0f956244de954cd659a161f30e.pdf)_)_.

This event is open to all laboratory staff (permanent, non-permanent, interns).

The company ‘[Echappées-belles](https://www.echappees-belles.io/)’ will present a series of short sketches and role-playing exercises designed to involve participants in real-life situations, using the theatrical tool of hindsight. This original, interactive format will naturally lead to collective discussion and reflection on these subjects.

It will be followed by a convivial moment in the veranda of building 10 B, where discussions can continue.

_**ISCR contact**_

Soizic Chevance, [_[soizic.chevance@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:soizic.chevance@univ-rennes.fr)_](mailto:soizic.chevance@univ-rennes.fr)

