Shattarena #4 – Urban Tropical vibes Party au Dock B Pantin !! Dock B Pantin Samedi 20 décembre, 23h00 5/10/15€
Ce 20 décembre, fuego tropical all night avec LA SHATTARENA ! Soirée muy caliente ambiance Tropical Sound-System pour un voyage torride vers les Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique !!
Après sa naissance à LA BELLEVILLOISE en juin dernier, LA SHATTARENA revient au DOCK B à Pantin samedi 20 DECEMBRE de 23h30 jusqu’à 6h pour se plonger dans les sonorités URBAN TROPICAL VIBES avec du shatta, dancehall, bouyon, kompa et afro vibes jusqu’aux musiques latino, reggaeton, afrobeats, brazil et baile funk ou amapiano ! ✨
RDV dans 3 semaines avec LA soirée de fuego ambiance Tropical Sound-System pour un voyage torride vers les Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube ! ☀️
★|★▬▬▬▬ LA SHATTARENA #4 ▬▬▬▬★|★
◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ TWERK II PERREO II TROPICAL ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊
◆ CARIBBEAN ◆ LATINO ◆ AFRO ◆ BRAZIL ◆
#shatta #dancehall #konpa #caribbean #afro
#reggaeton #bailefunk #najja #brazil #amapiano
#urbantropical #afrobeats #afropop #afrolatino
Pré-ventes : 10€ prévente (+ frais de gestion)
Sur place : 5€ av. minuit // 15€ après minuit
Shotgun : [https://shotgun.live/pt-pt/events/shattarena-4-tropical-vibes-party](https://shotgun.live/pt-pt/events/shattarena-4-tropical-vibes-party)
DICE : [https://dice.fm/event/692847f4ec57c500017fc344](https://dice.fm/event/692847f4ec57c500017fc344)
❉|❉ LINE UP ❉|❉
– 2 COLLECTIFS – 2 AMBIANCES
SHATTA / DANCEHALL / BOUYON
AFRO URBAN / CARIBBEAN VIBES
★ LE MOS COLLECTIF ★
REGGAETON / BAILE FUNK / LATINO
AMAPIANO / AFROBEATS / ZOUK / KOMPA
★ DJ CUCURUCHO & GROOVALIZACION DJs ★
20 DEC. 23H30-6H
DOCK B
1 Place de la Pointe
93500 Pantin
Ⓜ️ L5 : Eglise de Pantin
https://shotgun.live/events/shattarena-4-tropical-vibes-party
Dock B 1 Place de la Pointe 93500 Pantin Église Pantin 93500 Seine-Saint-Denis