Shii Foo Miix / DJ Toon + Simoncello + Ma$$iko, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Shii Foo Miix / DJ Toon + Simoncello + Ma$$iko 26 et 27 février Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-02-26T19:30:00+01:00 – 2026-02-26T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-02-27T00:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-27T00:30:00+01:00

JEUDIS SHII FOO MIIX

Tous les Jeudis au Bistrot de St So !

Du bon goût pour tes oreilles, du bon son pour ton bidon.

SHIIFOOMIIX, c’est ton nouveau rendez-vous du jeudi au Bistrot de St So.

Le successeur de l’Apéromix, version 2.0, simple et efficace.

HAPPY HOUR de 18h-20h la bière 50cl au prix de la 33cl.

FORMULE ÉTUDIANTE (sur présentation de la carte)

Menu à 12 € : poulet frit ou VG + frites + boisson 25cl (pils ou soft)

19h30-22H00

DJ SET 100% Vinyles.

Ambiance afterwork & chill : on discute, on boit un verre, on mange un bout.

Côté snack, nems, poulet frit coréen, bánh mì (poulet, porc ou VG), frites fraîches — tout est fait maison.

22h00-0h30

Là on bascule.

Les lumières baissent, les boules à facettes s’agitent, le son prend le dessus et le dancefloor s’installe jusqu’à 00h30.

JEUDI 26 FÉVRIER :

DJ TOON

► Dj Toon aime les sons très différents et joue beaucoup de styles, funk, Afrobeat, house et hip hop.

Il s’intéresse à toutes les bonnes vibrations.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://www.youtube.com/live/Nkpl40mnCFA?si=F-c0IEqaKgSEkcT4

SIMONCELLO

► Passionné de UK Garage et de House depuis une dizaine d’années,Simoncello s’expatrie pendant quelques années au Portugal avant de revenir en 2024 avec une solide expérience club. Faisant partie des fondateurs de 2-Steppers, il s’investit dans l’organisation de soirée et des show bimensuelle sur Rinse France. Également producteur, il signe sur plusieurs label des releases et remix plébiscité par les meilleurs DJ. Vous pourrez le retrouver sur des label comme Smoud traxx, Plastik People ou encore Pogo House.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/simonlille

https://www.instagram.com/simoncello_ofc/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMJoJnCCoWk

MA$$IKO

► Ma$$iKO est un·e DJ qui façonne une musique vibrante entre les sonorités afro-caribéennes, latines et les influences club. Son style audacieux mêle Zouk, Dancehall, Baile Funk, Jersey Club, Bass Music et Bouyon, créant des sets énergétiques et chaleureux, où la danse devient un véritable exutoire.

Militant·e autant que musicien·ne, Ma$$iKO oeuvre à créer des lieux d’expression pour les personnes queers et racisées, où l’affirmation de soi pulse à chaque drop, où l’on danse pour guérir, exister, s’exalter. Co-fondeur.ice du collectif queer lillois Rutabagarre, iel revendique une fête politique.

Vous avez pu voir certains de ses sets à Lille, Paris, Marseille, Bruxelles ou récement au Romandie à Lausanne en Suisse.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/mae-massiko

https://www.instagram.com/mae.massiko/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=908Toc0cKEQ

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur

17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille

Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille

À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

