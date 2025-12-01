Show de Catch Emberfall Cahors

Show de Catch Emberfall

Rue Pierre Mendès France Cahors Lot

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Début : 2025-12-13 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-13

Venez assister au show de la Hellfire Championship Wrestling ! Premier show de Catch à Cahors depuis 1994 !

Ne manquer pas cette événement avec des catcheuses et catcheurs français, italiens et américains !

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Rue Pierre Mendès France Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie

English :

Come and see the Hellfire Championship Wrestling show! The first wrestling show in Cahors since 1994!

Don’t miss this event featuring French, Italian and American wrestlers!

Refreshments and catering on site.

