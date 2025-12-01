Show de Catch Emberfall Cahors
Show de Catch Emberfall Cahors samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Show de Catch Emberfall
Rue Pierre Mendès France Cahors Lot
Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 19:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Venez assister au show de la Hellfire Championship Wrestling ! Premier show de Catch à Cahors depuis 1994 !
Ne manquer pas cette événement avec des catcheuses et catcheurs français, italiens et américains !
Buvette et restauration sur place.
Venez assister au show de la Hellfire Championship Wrestling ! Premier show de Catch à Cahors depuis 1994 !
Ne manquer pas cette événement avec des catcheuses et catcheurs français, italiens et américains !
Buvette et restauration sur place. .
Rue Pierre Mendès France Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie
English :
Come and see the Hellfire Championship Wrestling show! The first wrestling show in Cahors since 1994!
Don’t miss this event featuring French, Italian and American wrestlers!
Refreshments and catering on site.
L’événement Show de Catch Emberfall Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot