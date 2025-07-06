Show de foot de freestyle Stade municipal Roger Desmyttere Gasny 6 juillet 2025 14:00
Eure
Show de foot de freestyle Stade municipal Roger Desmyttere Rue Robert Schumann Gasny Eure
Début : 2025-07-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06 18:00:00
2025-07-06
Venez découvrir un spectacle spectaculaire de football freestyle à Gasny le dimanche 6 juillet !
Au programme figures acrobatiques et jongles impressionnantes. Un moment sportif, artistique et festif à ne pas manquer pour petits et grands !
Stade municipal Roger Desmyttere Rue Robert Schumann
Gasny 27620 Eure Normandie +33 7 68 37 35 77
English : Show de foot de freestyle
Come and enjoy a spectacular freestyle soccer show in Gasny on Sunday, July 6!
On the program: acrobatic figures and impressive juggling. A sporting, artistic and festive event not to be missed by young and old alike!
German :
Erleben Sie am Sonntag, den 6. Juli, eine spektakuläre Freestyle-Fußballshow in Gasny!
Auf dem Programm stehen akrobatische Figuren und beeindruckende Jonglagen. Ein sportlicher, künstlerischer und festlicher Moment für Groß und Klein, den Sie sich nicht entgehen lassen sollten!
Italiano :
Domenica 6 luglio venite a godervi uno spettacolare spettacolo di calcio freestyle a Gasny!
In programma: figure acrobatiche e giocoleria d’effetto. Un evento sportivo, artistico e festoso da non perdere per grandi e piccini!
Espanol :
Venga a disfrutar de un espectacular espectáculo de fútbol estilo libre en Gasny el domingo 6 de julio
En el programa: figuras acrobáticas e impresionantes malabarismos. Un acontecimiento deportivo, artístico y festivo que no deben perderse grandes y pequeños
