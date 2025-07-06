Show de foot de freestyle Stade municipal Roger Desmyttere Gasny 6 juillet 2025 14:00

Eure

Show de foot de freestyle Stade municipal Roger Desmyttere Rue Robert Schumann Gasny Eure

Début : 2025-07-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-06 18:00:00

2025-07-06

Venez découvrir un spectacle spectaculaire de football freestyle à Gasny le dimanche 6 juillet !

Au programme figures acrobatiques et jongles impressionnantes. Un moment sportif, artistique et festif à ne pas manquer pour petits et grands !

Gasny 27620 Eure Normandie +33 7 68 37 35 77

English : Show de foot de freestyle

Come and enjoy a spectacular freestyle soccer show in Gasny on Sunday, July 6!

On the program: acrobatic figures and impressive juggling. A sporting, artistic and festive event not to be missed by young and old alike!

German :

Erleben Sie am Sonntag, den 6. Juli, eine spektakuläre Freestyle-Fußballshow in Gasny!

Auf dem Programm stehen akrobatische Figuren und beeindruckende Jonglagen. Ein sportlicher, künstlerischer und festlicher Moment für Groß und Klein, den Sie sich nicht entgehen lassen sollten!

Italiano :

Domenica 6 luglio venite a godervi uno spettacolare spettacolo di calcio freestyle a Gasny!

In programma: figure acrobatiche e giocoleria d’effetto. Un evento sportivo, artistico e festoso da non perdere per grandi e piccini!

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de un espectacular espectáculo de fútbol estilo libre en Gasny el domingo 6 de julio

En el programa: figuras acrobáticas e impresionantes malabarismos. Un acontecimiento deportivo, artístico y festivo que no deben perderse grandes y pequeños

L’événement Show de foot de freestyle Gasny a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par Office de Tourisme Seine Normandie Agglomération