Show des artistes et scène ouverte 4ème édition du Festival « Al Wafaa » (danse orientale) – Salle Jean Vilar Romans-sur-Isère, 7 juin 2025 20:00, Romans-sur-Isère.

Salle Jean Vilar Rue Giraud Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Début : 2025-06-07 20:00:00

Venez assister à une soirée exceptionnelle avec un show d’artistes internationaux et une scène ouverte pour découvrir de nouveaux talents (accès à la scène ouverte sous conditions d’acceptation) !

Salle Jean Vilar Rue Giraud

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 33 13 45 82 fleursdhenne@gmail.com

English :

Come and enjoy an exceptional evening with a show featuring international artists and an open stage for discovering new talent (access to the open stage subject to acceptance conditions)!

German :

Erleben Sie einen außergewöhnlichen Abend mit einer Show internationaler Künstler und einer offenen Bühne, auf der Sie neue Talente entdecken können (Zugang zur offenen Bühne unter Annahmebedingungen)!

Italiano :

Venite a godervi una serata eccezionale con uno spettacolo di artisti internazionali e un open stage per scoprire nuovi talenti (l’accesso all’open stage è soggetto alle condizioni di accettazione)!

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de una velada excepcional con un espectáculo de artistas internacionales y un escenario abierto para descubrir nuevos talentos (acceso al escenario abierto sujeto a condiciones de aceptación)

