Show équestre Un bijou pour un royaume Saint-Avold 28 juin 2025 18:30

Moselle

Show équestre Un bijou pour un royaume 7 Rue de l’ermitage Saint-Avold Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-28 18:30:00

fin : 2025-06-28 23:30:00

2025-06-28

L’Ecole d’équitation de Saint-Avold organise une soirée exceptionnelle la troupe du Menil Saint Michel fera le show ! Au programme cracheur de feu, chevaux et spectacle à couper le souffle ! Restauration sur place. Places assises, spectacle en intérieur. Réservation auprès de l’école d’équitation.Tout public

7 Rue de l’ermitage

Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 21 46 23 98

English :

The Saint-Avold Riding School is organizing an exceptional evening: the Menil Saint Michel troupe will put on a show! Fire-eaters, horses and a breathtaking show! Catering on site. Seating available, indoor show. Bookings through the riding school.

German :

Die Reitschule von Saint-Avold organisiert einen außergewöhnlichen Abend: Die Truppe von Menil Saint Michel wird eine Show abziehen! Auf dem Programm stehen Feuerspucker, Pferde und ein atemberaubendes Spektakel! Verpflegung vor Ort. Sitzplätze, Aufführung im Innenbereich. Reservierung bei der Reitschule.

Italiano :

La Scuola di Equitazione di Saint-Avold organizza una serata eccezionale: la troupe di Menil Saint Michel si esibirà in uno spettacolo! Il programma prevede un mangiafuoco, cavalli e uno spettacolo mozzafiato! Ristorazione in loco. Posti a sedere disponibili, spettacolo al coperto. Prenotazioni presso il maneggio.

Espanol :

La Escuela de Equitación Saint-Avold organiza una velada excepcional: ¡la compañía Menil Saint Michel ofrecerá un espectáculo! El programa incluye un tragafuegos, caballos y un espectáculo impresionante Catering in situ. Asientos disponibles, espectáculo en el interior. Reservas en la escuela de equitación.

