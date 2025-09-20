Showcase LUCENZO B23 Amnéville

Showcase LUCENZO B23 Amnéville samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Showcase LUCENZO

B23 13 rue du casino Amnéville Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-20 23:00:00

Préparez-vous à danser sans limite au rythme des plus grands sons latino dans une ambiance caliente et festive !

SHOWCASE EXCLUSIF DE LUCENZO !!

Le maestro du reggaeton et du kuduro débarque au B23 pour un show unique avec ses plus gros tubes

Danza Kuduro

Baila Morena

No Me Ama

… et bien d’autres surprises !Adultes

B23 13 rue du casino Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 21 17 33 51 b23events@gmail.com

English :

Get ready to dance without limits to the rhythm of the greatest Latino sounds in a caliente and festive atmosphere!

LUCENZO’S EXCLUSIVE SHOWCASE!

The maestro of reggaeton and kuduro arrives at B23 for a unique show featuring his biggest hits:

Danza Kuduro

Baila Morena

No Me Ama

? and many other surprises!

German :

Bereiten Sie sich auf grenzenloses Tanzen zu den größten Latino-Klängen in einer caliente und festlichen Atmosphäre vor!

EXKLUSIVER SHOWCASE VON LUCENZO!!!

Der Maestro des Reggaeton und Kuduro kommt ins B23 für eine einzigartige Show mit seinen größten Hits:

Danza Kuduro

Baila Morena

No Me Ama

? und viele andere Überraschungen!

Italiano :

Preparatevi a ballare al ritmo delle più grandi sonorità latine in un’atmosfera caliente e festosa!

SHOWCASE ESCLUSIVO CON LUCENZO!

Il maestro del reggaeton e del kuduro arriva al B23 per uno spettacolo unico con i suoi più grandi successi:

Danza Kuduro

Baila Morena

No Me Ama

e tante altre sorprese!

Espanol :

¡Prepárate para bailar al ritmo de los mejores sonidos latinos en un ambiente cálido y festivo!

¡SHOWCASE EXCLUSIVO CON LUCENZO!

El maestro del reggaeton y el kuduro llega al B23 para un espectáculo único con sus mayores éxitos:

Danza Kuduro

Baila Morena

No Me Ama

? ¡y muchas sorpresas más!

