Siam Fight 10

111 route de Verdun Terville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-17 19:00:00

fin : 2026-01-17

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Assistez à un moment fort de la scène sportive avec le Siam Fight X, organisé par Siam Boxing Terville une soirée qui promet intensité, maîtrise et spectacle.

Le Siam Fight X s’impose comme l’un des rendez-vous majeurs du Muay Thaï (boxe thaïlandaise), porté par l’expertise du Siam Boxing Terville.

Préparez-vous à vivre une expérience énergique, rythmée par des combats de haut niveau et une ambiance soigneusement orchestrée.

Au programme

Des combats de Muay Thaï (boxe thaïlandaise)

Des athlètes locaux, nationaux et internationaux prêts à offrir le meilleur

Une expérience immersive pensée pour captiver le public

Une organisation professionnelle garantissant un spectacle optimal

Que vous découvriez cette discipline ou que vous en soyez passionné, le Siam Fight X est l’événement à ne pas manquer.Tout public

15 .

111 route de Verdun Terville 57180 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 82 39 26 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Siam Fight X, organized by Siam Boxing Terville, is a highlight of the sporting scene: an evening that promises intensity, mastery and spectacle.

Siam Fight X is a major Muay Thai (Thai boxing) event, supported by the expertise of Siam Boxing Terville.

Get ready for an energetic experience, punctuated by high-level fights and a carefully orchestrated atmosphere.

On the program:

Muay Thai fights (Thai boxing)

Local, national and international athletes ready to give their all

An immersive experience designed to captivate the audience

A professional organization guaranteeing an optimal show

Whether you’re new to the discipline or a passionate fan, Siam Fight X is the event not to be missed.

L’événement Siam Fight 10 Terville a été mis à jour le 2025-12-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME