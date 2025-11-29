Sieste musicale Folk Médiathèque L’Alpha Angoulême

Sieste musicale Folk

Médiathèque L’Alpha 1 rue Coulomb Angoulême Charente

Début : 2025-11-29 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29

Autour d’un poêle crépitant, L’Alpha vous propose une parenthèse musicale, un moment de détente hors du temps pour profiter de toute la beauté et la diversité de l’ âme de la musique folk, entre tradition et interprétations modernes.



Sur inscription

.

English :

Around a crackling stove, L’Alpha offers you a musical interlude, a relaxing moment out of time to enjoy all the beauty and diversity of the soul of folk music, between tradition and modern interpretations.



On booking

German :

Bei einem knisternden Ofen bietet Ihnen L’Alpha eine musikalische Auszeit, einen Moment der Entspannung außerhalb der Zeit, um die ganze Schönheit und Vielfalt der Seele der Volksmusik zu genießen, zwischen Tradition und modernen Interpretationen.



Nach Anmeldung

Italiano :

Intorno a una stufa scoppiettante, L’Alpha vi offre un intermezzo musicale, un momento di relax fuori dal tempo per godere di tutta la bellezza e la diversità dell’anima della musica popolare, tra tradizione e interpretazioni moderne.



Registrazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Alrededor de una estufa crepitante, L’Alpha le ofrece un interludio musical, un momento de relajación fuera del tiempo para disfrutar de toda la belleza y diversidad del alma de la música folk, entre tradición e interpretaciones modernas.



Inscripción obligatoria

