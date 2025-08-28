Sieste musicale 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand
Sieste musicale 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand jeudi 28 août 2025.
Sieste musicale
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28
Date(s) :
2025-08-28
Sieste musicale ouverte à tous, animé par Alexandre Griffiths, musicien guitariste dans un cadre très agréable. .
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75 tangram@ecomail.fr
English : Sieste musicale
German :
Italiano :
Espanol : Sieste musicale
L’événement Sieste musicale La Chapelle-Bertrand a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par CC Parthenay Gâtine