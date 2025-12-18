SIKA RLION ET GIRAMUNDO Trèbes

SIKA RLION ET GIRAMUNDO

0 Rue de l’Industrie Trèbes Aude

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-17

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Reggal Night GIRAMUNDO + SIKA RLION

Pour cette reggal night de 2026, on a décidé de t’emmener aux 4 coins du monde. Tu vas voguer sur les good vibes peace and love et bouger au rythme du skank cher à nos têtes dreadeuses sur des textes engagés et des cultures et influences de tous bords. Du créole à l’espagnol, viens te faire envoûter à Trèbes pour un voyage au cœur du flower power !

* Giramundo 21h | VIDEO |

Reggae métissé

Giramundo est bien plus qu’un groupe c’est une invitation au voyage.

Depuis 2023, Giramundo a donné près de 200 concerts en France et en Espagne, partageant l’affiche avec des grands noms comme Alborosie, Dub Inc, Pierpoljak, Dub Silence, Maria Siga… Leur reggae solaire et métissé souffle un vent de fraîcheur sur la scène contemporaine, où signature sonore singulière, dynamique rythmique irrésistible et influences latines acoustiques s’entrelacent pour transporter le public dans une expérience dansante, festive et engagée.

* Sika Rlion 22h30 | VIDEO |

Afro Reggae Hiphop

Sika Rlion avance avec la rage douce de celles qui savent d’où elles viennent, fusionnant reggae, afro et hip hop avec des accents de maloya, entre modernité et racines. En créole et en français, elle prône liberté et affirmation de soi. Figure pionnière féminine du Sound System à La Réunion, elle s’impose avec une énergie singulière. Freestyleuse dans l’âme, elle a partagé la scène avec L’Entourloop, Taïro et Flavia Coelho, ouvert le Cabaret Sauvage pour Queen Omega et accompagnera Dub Inc le mois prochain sur sa tournée 2026, confirmant son ascension sur la scène reggae et urbaine.

.

0 Rue de l’Industrie Trèbes 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 10 41 28 infos@musicalsol.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Reggal Night GIRAMUNDO + SIKA RLION

For this reggal night in 2026, we’ve decided to take you to the 4 corners of the world. Sail away on good vibes of peace and love, and move to the rhythm of the skank so dear to our dreadeuses, with committed lyrics and influences from all over the world. From Creole to Spanish, come to Trèbes for a trip to the heart of flower power!

* Giramundo 9pm | VIDEO |

Mixed reggae

Giramundo is much more than a band: it’s an invitation to travel.

Since 2023, Giramundo has given almost 200 concerts in France and Spain, sharing the bill with such big names as Alborosie, Dub Inc, Pierpoljak, Dub Silence, Maria Siga? Their sun-drenched reggae is a breath of fresh air on the contemporary scene, where a singular sound signature, irresistible rhythmic dynamics and acoustic Latin influences intertwine to transport audiences into a danceable, festive and committed experience.

* Sika Rlion 10:30pm | VIDEO |

Afro Reggae Hiphop

Sika Rlion moves forward with the gentle rage of those who know where they come from, fusing reggae, Afro and hip hop with accents of maloya, between modernity and roots. In Creole and French, she advocates freedom and self-assertion. A pioneering female sound system artist on Réunion Island, she makes her mark with a singular energy. A freestyler at heart, she has shared the stage with L’Entourloop, Taïro and Flavia Coelho, opened the Cabaret Sauvage for Queen Omega and will accompany Dub Inc on its 2026 tour next month, confirming her rise on the reggae and urban scene.

L’événement SIKA RLION ET GIRAMUNDO Trèbes a été mis à jour le 2025-12-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude