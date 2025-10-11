Sillon Parcours des expositions Salle Abbé Magnet Salle Abbé Magnet Dieulefit

Salle Abbé Magnet Au dessus du cinéma le Labor Dieulefit Drôme

Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

2025-10-11 2025-10-18 2025-10-25

ARTISTES PRÉSENTÉ-ES: CARTE BLANCHE DONNÉE AU FRAC SUD / EXPOSITION: ‘CE QUE FAÇONNE L’ESPRIT ‘

Hélène Bertin, Driss Aroussi, Alexandre Brilleau, Olivier Millagou, Yazid Oulab, Adrien Vescovi, Pascal Navarro, Maxime Douillet, Victoire Barbot

Salle Abbé Magnet Au dessus du cinéma le Labor Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes itineraire@sillon.org

English :

ARTISTS PRESENTED: CARTE BLANCHE GIVEN TO FRAC SUD / EXHIBITION: ‘CE QUE FAÇONNE L’ESPRIT ‘ (WHAT SHAPES THE MIND)

Hélène Bertin, Driss Aroussi, Alexandre Brilleau, Olivier Millagou, Yazid Oulab, Adrien Vescovi, Pascal Navarro, Maxime Douillet, Victoire Barbot

German :

VORGESTELLTE KÜNSTLERINNEN: CARTE BLANCHE FÜR FRAC SUD / AUSSTELLUNG: ‘CE QUE FAÇONNE L’ESPRIT’ (WAS DER GEIST FORMT)

Hélène Bertin, Driss Aroussi, Alexandre Brilleau, Olivier Millagou, Yazid Oulab, Adrien Vescovi, Pascal Navarro, Maxime Douillet, Victoire Barbot

Italiano :

ARTISTI PRESENTATI: CARTA BIANCA DATA A FRAC SUD / MOSTRA: « CE QUE FAÇONNE L’ESPRIT » (CIÒ CHE LA MENTE PLASMA)

Hélène Bertin, Driss Aroussi, Alexandre Brilleau, Olivier Millagou, Yazid Oulab, Adrien Vescovi, Pascal Navarro, Maxime Douillet, Victoire Barbot

Espanol :

ARTISTAS PRESENTADOS: CARTA BLANCA CONCEDIDA A FRAC SUD / EXPOSICIÓN: ‘CE QUE FAÇONNE L’ESPRIT ‘ (LO QUE LA MENTE MOLDEA)

Hélène Bertin, Driss Aroussi, Alexandre Brilleau, Olivier Millagou, Yazid Oulab, Adrien Vescovi, Pascal Navarro, Maxime Douillet, Victoire Barbot

