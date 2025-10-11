Sillon Parcours des expositions Super U Super U Dieulefit
Super U Notre Dame de la Calle Dieulefit Drôme
Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00
2025-10-11 2025-10-18 2025-10-25
( Au rayon fruits et légumes ) ATTENTION FERMÉ LE DIMANCHE APRÉS-MIDI à partir de 12h30
ARTISTE PRÉSENTÉ Nicolas Roscia
Super U Notre Dame de la Calle Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes itineraire@sillon.org
English :
( In the fruit and vegetable section ) ATTENTION: CLOSED ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON from 12:30 p.m
ARTIST PRESENTED Nicolas Roscia
German :
( In der Obst- und Gemüseabteilung ) ACHTUNG: SONNTAG NACHMITTAGS GESCHLOSSEN ab 12:30 Uhr
VORGESTELLTER KÜNSTLER Nicolas Roscia
Italiano :
(Nella sezione frutta e verdura) NOTA BENE: DOMENICA POMERIGGIO CHIUSO dalle 12.30
ARTISTA PRESENTATO Nicolas Roscia
Espanol :
(En la sección de frutas y verduras) ATENCIÓN: DOMINGOS POR LA TARDE CERRADO a partir de las 12h30
ARTISTA PRESENTADO Nicolas Roscia
