Sillon Parcours des expositions Super U Super U Dieulefit

Super U Notre Dame de la Calle Dieulefit Drôme

Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

2025-10-11 2025-10-18 2025-10-25

( Au rayon fruits et légumes ) ATTENTION FERMÉ LE DIMANCHE APRÉS-MIDI à partir de 12h30

ARTISTE PRÉSENTÉ Nicolas Roscia

Super U Notre Dame de la Calle Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes itineraire@sillon.org

English :

( In the fruit and vegetable section ) ATTENTION: CLOSED ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON from 12:30 p.m

ARTIST PRESENTED Nicolas Roscia

German :

( In der Obst- und Gemüseabteilung ) ACHTUNG: SONNTAG NACHMITTAGS GESCHLOSSEN ab 12:30 Uhr

VORGESTELLTER KÜNSTLER Nicolas Roscia

Italiano :

(Nella sezione frutta e verdura) NOTA BENE: DOMENICA POMERIGGIO CHIUSO dalle 12.30

ARTISTA PRESENTATO Nicolas Roscia

Espanol :

(En la sección de frutas y verduras) ATENCIÓN: DOMINGOS POR LA TARDE CERRADO a partir de las 12h30

ARTISTA PRESENTADO Nicolas Roscia

