SINOQUE MUSICAL Lille

SINOQUE Samedi 29 novembre, 19h00 MUSICAL Nord

Début : 2025-11-29T19:00:00 – 2025-11-29T20:15:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T19:00:00 – 2025-11-29T20:15:00

Bar, caviste, concerts, animations, terrasse, large choix de bières…

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rap grave