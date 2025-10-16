SISM Snoezelen, un temps pour soi Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar

SISM Snoezelen, un temps pour soi Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

SISM Snoezelen, un temps pour soi

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Général de Gaulle Montélimar Drôme

Début : 2025-10-16 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-16 16:00:00

2025-10-16

Un temps pour soi dans un espace sensoriel apaisant, où vous êtes invité à vous détendre, à lâcher prise et à profiter d’un univers sonore, lumineux et confortable.

Evènement organisé dans le cadre des semaines d’information sur la santé mentale (SISM)

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Général de Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

A time for yourself in a soothing sensory space, where you’re invited to relax, let go and enjoy a world of sound, light and comfort.

Event organized as part of the French mental health information week (SISM)

German :

Eine Zeit für sich selbst in einem beruhigenden Sinnesraum, in dem Sie eingeladen sind, sich zu entspannen, loszulassen und eine Welt voller Klänge, Licht und Komfort zu genießen.

Veranstaltung im Rahmen der Informationswochen zur psychischen Gesundheit (SISM)

Italiano :

Un tempo per se stessi in uno spazio sensoriale rilassante, dove si è invitati a rilassarsi, a lasciarsi andare e a godere di un mondo di suoni, luci e comfort.

Evento organizzato nell’ambito delle Settimane di informazione sulla salute mentale (SISM)

Espanol :

Un tiempo para uno mismo en un espacio sensorial relajante, donde se le invita a relajarse, dejarse llevar y disfrutar de un mundo de sonido, luz y confort.

Evento organizado en el marco de las Semanas de Información sobre Salud Mental (SISM)

