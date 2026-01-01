Sister’s skate jam Yutz

Sister’s skate jam

Quelle meilleure occasion de célébrer l’amitié entre 2 pays voisins qu’en les mettant sur 4 roues ?

À Merzig et à Yutz, l’association Rawdogs organise en collaboration avec les associations Skatewendel RollBrett e.v et Kugellager l’évènement “Sister’s skate jam” afin de promouvoir la pratique du skateboard auprès du grand public, notamment féminin et renforcer les relations franco-allemandes.

Au fil du week-end seront proposés, dans les 2 skateparks intérieurs de ces villes distantes de moins d’une heure, à la fois des ateliers d’initiations bilingues gratuites pour découvrir le skate, une exposition photographique, une session libre ouverte à tous, mais aussi et surtout le temps fort de ce projet, une compétition franco-allemande de skateboard uniquement dédiée aux femmes, sous la forme d’un best trick l’objectif sera de réaliser les meilleurs figures sur plusieurs obstacles.

D’autres temps informels de partage et d’échange rythmeront le week-end, notamment le samedi dès 18H30 au centre de jeunes de Merzig avec la diffusion d’un documentaire traitant de la place des femmes dans le skateboard.

Des bus permettront de relier gratuitement les 2 villes le samedi et dimanche, avec des départs depuis les gares de Merzig et Thionville.

DJ(ette), restauration et buvette sur place.

Programme

11h-13h initiations skate

12h départ navette aller depuis la gare de Thionville (samedi)/Merzig (dimanche)

13h-14h échauffements

14h-17h compétition féminine

17h30 remise des prix

18h session libre & concert

18h30-19h30 diffusion du documentaire No Comply (français sous titré en anglais) à la Jugendhaus de Merzig

20h départ navette retour depuis le skatepark de Merzig (samedi)/Yutz (dimanche)Tout public

14 rue de Poitiers Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est

English :

What better way to celebrate the friendship between 2 neighboring countries than by putting them on 4 wheels?

In Merzig and Yutz, the Rawdogs association, in collaboration with the Skatewendel RollBrett e.v and Kugellager associations, is organizing the ?Sister’s skate jam? event to promote skateboarding among the general public, especially women, and strengthen Franco-German relations.

Over the course of the weekend, the 2 indoor skateparks in these towns, less than an hour apart, will host free bilingual introductory skateboarding workshops, a photo exhibition, a free skateboarding session open to all, as well as the highlight of the project, a Franco-German skateboarding competition for women only, in the form of a best trick: the aim is to perform the best tricks over several obstacles.

The weekend will also feature a number of informal get-togethers, including the screening of a documentary on women in skateboarding at the Merzig youth center from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Buses will provide free connections between the 2 towns on Saturday and Sunday, with departures from Merzig and Thionville train stations.

DJ(ette), food and refreshments on site.

Program:

11am-1pm: skateboard initiations

12pm: shuttle departure from Thionville station (Saturday)/Merzig (Sunday)

1pm-2pm: warm-ups

2pm-5pm: women’s competition

5:30pm: prize-giving ceremony

6pm: free session & concert

6.30pm-7.30pm: screening of the documentary No Comply (French with English subtitles) at the Merzig Jugendhaus

8pm: shuttle departure from Merzig skatepark (Saturday)/Yutz (Sunday)

