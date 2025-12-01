SLALOM GÉANT AU MOURTIS Place Lapébie Boutx

SLALOM GÉANT AU MOURTIS

Place Lapébie ECOLE DU SKI FRANÇAIS Boutx Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-26 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-26 11:00:00

2025-12-26

Venez réaliser des passages chronométrés et tenter de vous challenger !

Encadré par l’ESF et le Ski Club du Mourtis, vous pourrez réaliser 2 passages chronométrés. 10 .

Place Lapébie ECOLE DU SKI FRANÇAIS Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 89 05 esf.lemourtis@gmail.com

English :

Come and take part in timed passages and challenge yourselves!

German :

Kommen Sie, um Passagen mit Zeitmessung zu absolvieren und versuchen Sie, sich herauszufordern!

Italiano :

Partecipate alle corse a tempo e sfidate voi stessi!

Espanol :

Participa en las carreras cronometradas y ponte a prueba

