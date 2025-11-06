SLALOM GÉANT AU MOURTIS Place Lapébie Boutx
SLALOM GÉANT AU MOURTIS Place Lapébie Boutx vendredi 27 février 2026.
Place Lapébie ECOLE DU SKI FRANÇAIS Boutx Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2026-02-27 09:00:00
Fin : 2026-02-27 11:00:00
2026-02-27
Venez réaliser des passages chronométrés et tenter de vous challenger !
Encadré par l'ESF et le Ski Club du Mourtis, vous pourrez réaliser 2 passages chronométrés.
Place Lapébie ECOLE DU SKI FRANÇAIS Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 89 05 esf.lemourtis@gmail.com
English :
Come and take part in timed passages and challenge yourselves!
German :
Kommen Sie, um Passagen mit Zeitmessung zu absolvieren und versuchen Sie, sich herauszufordern!
Italiano :
Partecipate alle corse a tempo e sfidate voi stessi!
Espanol :
Participa en las carreras cronometradas y ponte a prueba
