SLIM PAUL PUITS DE JOUR Lauzerte

SLIM PAUL Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 PUITS DE JOUR Tarn-et-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T21:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T21:30:00

Slim Paul a commencé son voyage il y a vingt ans. Un temps passé avec une guitare sur l’épaule. Dans les rues de Toulouse d’abord, puis sur les plus grandes scènes du monde (Pol’ and ‘Rock, SXSW, Sziget, Boomtown Fair, BMMF,…) avec son groupe de Blues Hip Hop, Scarecrow.

20 ans où le sac de Slim s’est alourdi, rempli d’histoires, de notes, d’accords, de routes et de rencontres. Depuis 2013, arrivé à un carrefour, il emprunte un chemin qui l’entraîne à nouveau vers cette musique qui le fascine depuis tout jeune : le Blues, qui le torturera le long de 3 EPS en solitaire (Weep n Moan 1, Weep n Moan 2 et No Yet Man, en écoute sur Soundcloud).

Après Scarecrow, il monte le Slim Paul Trio, résolument plus Rock, avec Jamo à la Batterie et Manu Panier à la Basse, et enchaîne une tournée de deux ans à travers la France, ainsi que quelques dates au Canada, au Portugal et en Hongrie.

Il sort deux albums ; (« Dead Already », PIAS/2018, et « Good For You », REGARTS-OPR/2021), qui, soutenus par plusieurs médias dont Rolling Stones France, FIP, NOVA, France Inter, France Bleu et WNYR New York, et au gré des concerts, font émerger un public de plus en plus fidèle.

Et quand il n’est pas rock en Trio, Slim Paul, sa guitare et son sac prennent parfois le train vers les quatre coins du pays, pour renouer, seul en scène, avec son amour des débuts. Le Blues.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Blues