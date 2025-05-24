SMARTPHONE STORIES – La Bastide-Puylaurent, 24 mai 2025 07:00, La Bastide-Puylaurent.
Lozère
SMARTPHONE STORIES Salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère
Début : 2025-05-24
fin : 2025-05-24
2025-05-24
Représentation théâtrale
A l’issue de la représentation un pot de l’amitié sera offert.
Organisé par le foyer rural de la Bastide
Salle polyvalente
La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 03 08 52 97 rogerlatourduviala@gmail.com
English :
Theatrical performance
At the end of the performance, a « pot de l’amitié » will be offered.
Organized by the Foyer Rural de la Bastide
German :
Eine Theateraufführung
Im Anschluss an die Aufführung wird ein Umtrunk angeboten.
Organisiert vom Foyer rural de la Bastide
Italiano :
Spettacolo teatrale
Al termine dello spettacolo verrà offerto un aperitivo in amicizia.
Organizzato dal Foyer Rural de la Bastide
Espanol :
Representación teatral
Al final de la representación, se ofrecerá una copa amistosa.
Organizado por el Foyer Rural de la Bastide
L’événement SMARTPHONE STORIES La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par 48-OT Mont Lozere