SMARTPHONE STORIES – La Bastide-Puylaurent, 24 mai 2025 07:00, La Bastide-Puylaurent.

Lozère

Représentation théâtrale

A l’issue de la représentation un pot de l’amitié sera offert.

Organisé par le foyer rural de la Bastide

Salle polyvalente

La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 03 08 52 97 rogerlatourduviala@gmail.com

English :

Theatrical performance

At the end of the performance, a « pot de l’amitié » will be offered.

Organized by the Foyer Rural de la Bastide

German :

Eine Theateraufführung

Im Anschluss an die Aufführung wird ein Umtrunk angeboten.

Organisiert vom Foyer rural de la Bastide

Italiano :

Spettacolo teatrale

Al termine dello spettacolo verrà offerto un aperitivo in amicizia.

Organizzato dal Foyer Rural de la Bastide

Espanol :

Representación teatral

Al final de la representación, se ofrecerá una copa amistosa.

Organizado por el Foyer Rural de la Bastide

