SMYU + Dust On Earth + Lingus + Fields of NAECLUDA Mistral Palace Valence

SMYU + Dust On Earth + Lingus + Fields of NAECLUDA
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : – – 14 EUR
Début : 2025-11-01 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 00:00:00
2025-11-01
VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presente
SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA en concert le 1er Novembre 2025 à Valence au MISTRAL PALACE pour une soirée rock et métal XXL !
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
English :
VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presents
SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA in concert on November 1st 2025 in Valence at the MISTRAL PALACE for an XXL rock and metal evening!
German :
VICTORY VISION AGENCY Präsentiert
SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA live am 1. November 2025 in Valence im MISTRAL PALACE für einen XXL-Rock- und Metal-Abend!
Italiano :
VICTORY VISION AGENCY presenta
SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA in concerto il 1° novembre 2025 a Valence al MISTRAL PALACE per una serata di rock e metal XXL!
Espanol :
VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presenta
¡SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA en concierto el 1 de noviembre de 2025 en Valence en el MISTRAL PALACE para una velada de rock y metal XXL!
