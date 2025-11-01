SMYU + Dust On Earth + Lingus + Fields of NAECLUDA Mistral Palace Valence

VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presente

SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA en concert le 1er Novembre 2025 à Valence au MISTRAL PALACE pour une soirée rock et métal XXL !

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presents

SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA in concert on November 1st 2025 in Valence at the MISTRAL PALACE for an XXL rock and metal evening!

German :

VICTORY VISION AGENCY Präsentiert

SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA live am 1. November 2025 in Valence im MISTRAL PALACE für einen XXL-Rock- und Metal-Abend!

Italiano :

VICTORY VISION AGENCY presenta

SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA in concerto il 1° novembre 2025 a Valence al MISTRAL PALACE per una serata di rock e metal XXL!

Espanol :

VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presenta

¡SMYU + DUST ON EARTH + LINGUS + FIELDS OF NAECLUDA en concierto el 1 de noviembre de 2025 en Valence en el MISTRAL PALACE para una velada de rock y metal XXL!

