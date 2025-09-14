So Floyd Les Arènes Metz

Les Arènes 5 Avenue Louis le Débonnaire Metz Moselle

Vendredi 2026-02-13 20:30:00

Après l’incroyable succès de leurs premiers concerts, le groupe SO FLOYD revient sur scène pour une tournée dans les plus grandes salles de France. Musicalement exceptionnel, techniquement hors norme, le groupe SO FLOYD a su convaincre les mélomanes, les puristes et les fans de PINK FLOYD par la précision de ses riffs, la magie des lumières, la qualité du son, l’interprétation exceptionnelle et la fidélité troublante aux concerts du légendaire groupe londonien ! SO FLOYD revisite les plus grands succès du groupe britannique, des morceaux ancrés dans la mémoire collective et des concerts inscrits au panthéon de la musique ! Revivez sur scène tous les titres légendaires « Another brick in the wall », « Money » , « Time » , « Wish you were here », « Shine on you Crazy Diamond » et bien d’autres encore…Un show en 4 actes, correspondant à autant d’univers visuels et sonores, qui permet de retrouver les différentes époques de la production musicale riche et variée du groupe culte. Deux heures de spectacle pour un hommage troublant qui promet un bond dans le temps et une approche originale de l’œuvre du plus grand groupe des années 70 !Tout public

English :

After the incredible success of their first concerts, SO FLOYD are back on stage for a tour of France’s biggest venues. Musically exceptional, technically outstanding, SO FLOYD have won over music lovers, purists and PINK FLOYD fans with their precise riffs, magical lighting, sound quality, exceptional interpretation and uncanny fidelity to the legendary London band’s concerts! SO FLOYD revisits the British band’s greatest hits, songs firmly anchored in the collective memory and concerts inscribed in the pantheon of music! Relive on stage all the legendary titles « Another brick in the wall », « Money », « Time », « Wish you were here », « Shine on you Crazy Diamond » and many more… A show in 4 acts, corresponding to as many visual and sound universes, which allows us to rediscover the different eras of the cult band’s rich and varied musical output. The two-hour show is a disturbing tribute that promises a leap back in time and an original approach to the work of the greatest band of the 70s!

German :

Nach dem unglaublichen Erfolg ihrer ersten Konzerte kehrt die Band SO FLOYD für eine Tournee durch die größten Säle Frankreichs auf die Bühne zurück. Musikalisch außergewöhnlich, technisch über jeden Zweifel erhaben, hat die Band SO FLOYD Musikliebhaber, Puristen und PINK FLOYD-Fans durch die Präzision ihrer Riffs, die Magie der Lichter, die Qualität des Sounds, die außergewöhnliche Interpretation und die beunruhigende Treue zu den Konzerten der legendären Londoner Band überzeugt! SO FLOYD lässt die größten Hits der britischen Band wieder aufleben, Stücke, die im kollektiven Gedächtnis verankert sind, und Konzerte, die in den Pantheon der Musik aufgenommen wurden! Erleben Sie auf der Bühne alle legendären Titel « Another brick in the wall », « Money » , « Time » , « Wish you were here », « Shine on you Crazy Diamond » und viele andere mehr?eine Show in 4 Akten, die ebenso vielen visuellen und akustischen Welten entsprechen und die verschiedenen Epochen des reichhaltigen und vielfältigen musikalischen Schaffens der Kultband wieder aufleben lässt. Zwei Stunden Show für eine verstörende Hommage, die einen Zeitsprung und einen originellen Zugang zum Werk der größten Band der 70er Jahre verspricht!

Italiano :

Dopo l’incredibile successo dei loro primi concerti, i SO FLOYD tornano sul palco per una tournée nei maggiori locali francesi. Musicalmente eccezionali e tecnicamente eccezionali, i SO FLOYD hanno conquistato gli amanti della musica, i puristi e i fan dei PINK FLOYD con la precisione dei loro riff, la magia delle loro luci, la qualità del loro suono, la loro eccezionale interpretazione e la loro inquietante fedeltà ai concerti della leggendaria band londinese! SO FLOYD rivisita i più grandi successi della band britannica, canzoni che sono saldamente ancorate nella nostra memoria collettiva e concerti che sono entrati nella storia della musica! Rivivono sul palco tutti i brani leggendari « Another brick in the wall », « Money », « Time », « Wish you were here », « Shine on you Crazy Diamond » e molti altri… Uno spettacolo in 4 atti, corrispondenti ad altrettanti universi visivi e sonori, che permette di riscoprire le diverse epoche della ricca e variegata produzione musicale del gruppo cult. Due ore di spettacolo per un tributo inquietante che promette un salto indietro nel tempo e un approccio originale al lavoro della più grande band degli anni ’70!

Espanol :

Tras el increíble éxito de sus primeros conciertos, SO FLOYD vuelven a los escenarios para una gira por las salas más importantes de Francia. Musicalmente excepcional y técnicamente sobresaliente, SO FLOYD ha conquistado a melómanos, puristas y fans de PINK FLOYD por la precisión de sus riffs, la magia de su iluminación, la calidad de su sonido, su excepcional interpretación y su asombrosa fidelidad a los conciertos de la legendaria banda londinense ¡SO FLOYD revisita los grandes éxitos de la banda británica, canciones firmemente ancladas en nuestra memoria colectiva y conciertos que han pasado a la historia de la música! Reviva en el escenario todos los temas legendarios « Another brick in the wall », « Money », « Time », « Wish you were here », « Shine on you Crazy Diamond » y muchos más… Un espectáculo en 4 actos, correspondientes a otros tantos universos visuales y sonoros, que permite redescubrir las diferentes épocas de la rica y variada producción musical del grupo de culto. Dos horas de espectáculo para un homenaje inquietante que promete un salto atrás en el tiempo y un enfoque original de la obra del grupo más grande de los años 70

