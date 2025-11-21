Soirée ado Mystery Night Saint-Didier-en-Velay

Soirée ado Mystery Night

Les Galarès Saint-Didier-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-11-21 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-21 22:00:00

2025-11-21

Après l’automne, place au mystère !



Viens passer une soirée fun et intrigante pour jouer, rire, résoudre des énigmes et choisir ensemble les prochaines activités.

On s’occupe de tout jeux, ambiance et même le repas !

Les Galarès Saint-Didier-en-Velay 43140 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 61 94 25 36 lepartage@loire-semene.fr

English :

After autumn, it’s time for mystery!



Come and spend a fun and intriguing evening playing games, laughing, solving riddles and choosing the next activities together.

We’ll take care of everything: games, atmosphere and even the meal!

German :

Nach dem Herbst ist vor dem Geheimnis!



Komm und verbringe einen lustigen und intriganten Abend, um zu spielen, zu lachen, Rätsel zu lösen und gemeinsam die nächsten Aktivitäten auszuwählen.

Wir kümmern uns um alles: Spiele, Atmosphäre und sogar das Essen!

Italiano :

Dopo l’autunno, è tempo di mistero!



Venite a trascorrere una serata divertente e intrigante giocando, ridendo, risolvendo indovinelli e scegliendo insieme le prossime attività.

Penseremo a tutto noi: giochi, atmosfera e persino il pasto!

Espanol :

Después del otoño, ¡es hora del misterio!



Ven a pasar una tarde divertida e intrigante jugando, riendo, resolviendo acertijos y eligiendo juntos las próximas actividades.

Nosotros nos encargamos de todo: los juegos, el ambiente y ¡hasta la comida!

