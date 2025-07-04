Soirée afterwork panier gourmand – Camping Bleuvert Maîche, 4 juillet 2025 18:30, Maîche.

Doubs

Soirée afterwork panier gourmand  Camping Bleuvert 23 Rue Saint-Michel Maîche Doubs

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-04 18:30:00
fin : 2025-07-04 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-04

Soirée en toute simplicité, venez déguster un panier gourmand (poulet frit) au sein de notre camping.   .

Camping Bleuvert 23 Rue Saint-Michel
Maîche 25120 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 64 12 56 

English : Soirée afterwork panier gourmand

German : Soirée afterwork panier gourmand

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Soirée afterwork panier gourmand Maîche a été mis à jour le 2025-05-23 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS HORLOGER